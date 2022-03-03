26-PAGE DIGITAL EZINE SAMPLE magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/apr22





LONDON (3 March 2022) — The April issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. The cover story this month focuses on Morocco and the country’s unforgettable experiences. Beyond the souks and kasbahs of Fez, Tangier, Casablanca and Rabat, Morocco’s wealth of adventures includes everything from mountain biking to sandboarding — and even skiing. Head into the foothills of the Atlas Mountains for extraordinary scenery; explore the Atlantic coast, home to an established surfing scene; or journey through the undulating sand dunes of the Sahara Desert.



Ibiza: Head deep into the White Isle and its ancient and natural treasures reveal themselves.

Georgia: Awe-inspiring flora and pristine old towns await on a trip along the state’s underexplored coast.

Australia: In the heart of Arnhem Land, the Yolngu draw on the ancestral wisdom of their forebears.

Dubai: The emirate is embracing its artistic side, with street art, sculpture and intriguing installations.

Genoa: Street food, elegant art and centuries of history collide on the shores of the Mediterranean.

Warsaw: From hip hangouts to elegant addresses, the Polish capital’s hotel scene is booming.

Islay: Come for the whisky and stay for the wilderness on this rugged Scottish isle.

Paris: Forget haute cuisine — tuck into the diverse, down-to-earth dishes in the 20th arrondissement.



Smart Traveller: New tours making the Himalayas more accessible; the latest openings and exhibitions in Bath; family wildlife adventures in the UK; where to stay in Zurich; hiking Iceland’s epic Fimmvörðuháls Trail; what not to miss in Ambleside; a guide to Newcastle; and the best kit for fastpacking.



Notes from an author: Delphine Minoui on Istanbul’s resilient Syrian community.

Meet the adventurer: Polar explorer Preet Chandi.



Travel Geeks: Ask the Experts has advice on rail journeys across the UK; European city breaks with a newborn; star-spotting in the UK; and travelling after testing positive for Covid. Meanwhile, the infographic celebrates cherry blossom season, and Hot Topic looks at sustainability shake-ups in the airline industry.



