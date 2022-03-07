EMBARGOED UNTIL 12.01AM 8th MARCH 2022



Honouring International Women’s Day 2022, global retailer Pour Moi (www.pourmoi.co.uk) announces the launch of their new initiative, The Pour Moi Uplifting Women Awards. Launching on 8th March 2022 (IWD), Pour Moi believes that all women deserve to be celebrated, and The Pour Moi Uplifting Women awards will be an event that recognises the amazing achievements of women from across the UK.



Nominations will be open to the public from Tuesday the 8th of March 2022, with the award ceremony taking place on Thursday the 19th of May 2022 in central London. Pour Moi has hand selected a highly esteemed panel of VIPs to help judge the awards. All have excelled in the worlds of business, entertainment, or campaigning. With a shared vision of celebrating women, the judging panel includes:



- Business Mogul and former Dragons' Den star, Sarah Willingham



- Cancer survivor and campaigner, Demi Jones



- KISS FM DJ & female empowerment advocate, Tinea Taylor



- Disability campaigner & Pour Moi ambassador, Sandie Roberts



- Self- taught Photographer, Amanda Akokhia, whose work has given voices to minorities seldom highlighted



- Pour Moi CEO and Founder, Michael Thomson



The expert panel will carefully assess the entries, and decide on The Pour Moi Uplifting Awards winners, based on the information supplied with each nomination.



The Pour Moi Uplifting Women Awards will celebrate women from five categories compromising of: Charity Champion, an outstanding individual who helps to motivate and engage others in fundraising and awareness raising activity; Activist Achiever, an inspiring individual passionate about driving positive change within their community; Extraordinary Entrepreneur, celebrating women behind business, who have overcome risks, and enjoy the rewards that come with being an entrepreneur; Innovator In Business, an award to celebrate those who are driving growth and change in the workplace; and the Pour Moi Loves Award, paying tribute to women who have faced and overcome significant challenges in their lives, recognising the unsung heroes and their ability to overcome adversity.



To enter, nominees must apply via a nomination form on Pour Moi’s Website. The winner of each category will receive a fabulous £5,000 cash prize as well as £2,000 worth of Pour Moi retail vouchers. Once all nominations are received, voting will be open to the public to create the shortlist. The awards recognise inspirational and incredible women, who are making an impact across their community and the UK.



Michael Thomson, Founder and Owner of Pour Moi comments, “We are so excited to launch The Pour Moi Uplifting Women Awards. The last few years have been tough for everyone, and we are eager to start something that recognises the achievements of the UK’s fierce and inspiring women. We are proud to have created these awards, that celebrate their amazing successes, accomplishments and their everyday fabulousness.”



Pour Moi champions inclusivity (with sizing from A-J Cup) and is known for designing beautiful, wearable styles that make all bodies look and most importantly, feel amazing. #PourMoiUplifts



