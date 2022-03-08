The scholarship will increase opportunity in underrepresented groups who historically have been less likely to apply to MBA programmes.

UCL Global Business School for Health (UCL GBSH) and Roche UK have launched a new fully-funded MBA Health scholarship. The Scholarship will enable the most talented healthcare future leaders to develop the skills and tools to reimagine the future of global healthcare management and unravel the challenges of providing universal healthcare.



The scholarship will support a student from a low-income background, who either identifies as female and/or is from a Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) background, to enrol on the UCL MBA Health programme in the GBSH. The scholarship will be awarded based on financial need. In addition, Roche has offered mentorship to the successful candidate and the opportunity to undertake an internship after their full-time studies.



The scholarship will increase opportunity in underrepresented groups who historically have been less likely to apply to MBA programmes. In addition to covering tuition fees, an extra £20,000 will also be provided to the recipient for living expenses.



Also built into the scholarship is the additional cost associated with the Global Health Challenge offered on the MBA Health, including travelling to a low or middle-income country for two weeks to work on solutions to a health problem. This is a key part of the course, providing real-life experience for students outside of the on-campus setting.



The UCL GBSH MBA Health programme provides all the competencies and attributes of a traditional MBA, with a focus on the healthcare management sector. The programme introduces students to cutting-edge thinking from world-leading academics about the global health economy and leadership and management in global healthcare. Teaching is informed by real-world challenges and opportunities.



Prof. Nora Colton, Director of the UCL GBSH, says,

“I am delighted to have the Roche MBA Health Scholarship. Our vision is to transform healthcare access, experience and outcomes across the world to accomplish universal impact through leadership, partnerships and innovations. It is scholarships such as this that will allow top-level students to be a part of our MBA Health programme, regardless of financial or gender barriers. It will ensure they receive an excellent and transformational education and be equipped with the leadership skills and know-how to tackle the challenges faced by the health sector of tomorrow.”



Richard Erwin, General Manager, Roche UK, says,

“This partnership reflects Roche’s commitment to support the development of the healthcare leaders of tomorrow. We are proud to work with UCL to establish this scholarship that will provide opportunities for underrepresented groups in the healthcare workforce. Our hope is that our offer of mentorship and internships will also give them a better understanding of how we work in partnership with the NHS, regulators and patients. Some of the most cutting-edge science in the world is happening in the UK, from diagnostics to artificial intelligence, and this investment builds on our commitment to driving scientific advances.”



Angharad Milenkovic, UCL’s Vice-President of Advancement, says,

"Gifts for scholarships play a vital role in ensuring that finance is not a barrier for exceptional students who want to be educated in the new and innovative approaches to healthcare management that the UCL GBSH is pioneering. These scholarships will transform lives - not just of the individuals who receive them, but of those who subsequently benefit from their knowledge and skills.



"We are grateful to Roche for their support of our talented students and of our vision for the future of healthcare management systems across the world."



Apply to the programme here.



