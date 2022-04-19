• More than half of Brits prefer to improve their gardens themselves

• Just over a quarter of us get family and friends to help us improve our gardens

• Only 7% of the UK gets the help of a gardener to make improvements

• Almost 40% of Brits get rid of large amounts of garden waste through a tip run and just under 30% of us get rid of it over several weeks in the domestic garden bin.

• In response to the question, “How do you get rid of large amounts of garden waste?”, answers included “Chuck it over the wall.”, “Use the black bin.” and “Throw it over the neighbour’s fence.”



With National Gardening Week kicking off on 2nd May, HIPPO has been looking into gardening habits in the UK and the results prove that Brits are a green-fingered bunch! According to HIPPO’s recent survey, over half of us prefer to improve our gardens ourselves, with only just over a quarter getting help from family and friends. What’s more, it seems just 7% of us seek the expertise of a professional gardener to make improvements.



However, while the survey shows us to be enthusiastic about improving our gardens, some of us confess to less than impressive habits where getting rid of large amounts of garden waste is concerned. When asked what Brits do with large amounts of garden waste, answers included “Chuck it over the wall.”, “Use the black bin.” and “Throw it over the neighbour’s fence.”



Thankfully, the majority of us take a more considerate approach to disposing of large amounts of garden waste, with almost 40% of Brits making a trip to the tip and just under 30% of us getting rid of it over several weeks in the domestic garden bin.



Gareth Lloyd-Jones, MD of waste removal company HIPPO, comments on the results to this recent survey:

“It’s encouraging to see that Brits still enjoy working on their garden themselves but it was surprising to find out what some of us do with the resulting garden waste. Chucking it over the wall or over a neighbour’s fence is obviously not acceptable, no matter how stumped a person is around getting rid of that garden waste. What’s more, soil isn’t allowed in the domestic garden or black bin.



“While tip runs and domestic garden bins are perfectly reasonable options for disposing of large amounts of most garden waste, they are also time-consuming and work-intensive. This is why we’ve made it possible for consumers to use our HIPPOBAG service to get rid of all types of garden waste, including soil. Our waste removal team at HIPPO will collect your filled HIPPOBAG, contact-free, and dispose of the garden waste for you, ensuring 100% of it is diverted away from landfill. It’s a win for consumers and the environment!”



Available in 3 different sizes and easy to order online or over the phone, HIPPOBAGs are the hassle-free way to get your garden ship shape and waste-free.



Cost effective and convenient, HIPPOBAGs remove the need to head to the dump or fill your domestic garden waste bin over several weeks, freeing up your time to focus on what matters most – your home or garden renovation project.



Rated 'Excellent' on Trustpilot, HIPPO has a contact-free collection service, which means there's no waiting in for your HIPPOBAG to be collected and complete peace of mind where future Covid restrictions may be concerned.



HIPPOBAG prices start at £12.49 for the MIDI Bag only or £156.99 for the MIDI Bag with collection.

About the research

The research for HIPPO was carried out online by Opinion Matters throughout 18.02.2022 - 22.02.2022 amongst a panel resulting in 2000 UK adults responding. All research conducted adheres to the MRS Codes of Conduct (2010) in the UK and ICC/ESOMAR World Research Guidelines. Opinion Matters is registered with the Information Commissioner's Office and is fully compliant with the Data Protection Act (1998).



About HIPPO

HIPPO was established in 2002 and has grown to become one of the UK’s leading rubbish clearance providers, rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot. As well as the famous HIPPOBAGs, the conscientious company also offers skip hire and Man & Van collection services so that all waste disposal needs can be met. HIPPO’s strong environmental policies ensure that over 95% of all waste collected is diverted from landfill with the remaining disposed of in a responsible way. HIPPO puts flexibility at its heart with nationwide services catering for any project or budget and a 24/7 online booking service.