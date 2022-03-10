Independent Cambridge recruitment agency D&A Recruitment is celebrating a decade of serving local businesses and matching thousands of candidates to their dream jobs.



On Saturday 12th March D&A Recruitment will be turning 10 years old, having been founded by Dan Davis in March of 2012, at just 25 years old.



Since inception, D&A Recruitment has helped hundreds of businesses find candidates for their vacancies and helped thousands of candidates find work. This milestone is momentous for D&A Recruitment, as they look to build on a record-breaking 2021 and hit new heights.



D&A’s yearly revenue has grown from GBP400000 six year ago, to over GBP10m today. One of the key client wins that has enabled this growth is Hotel Chocolat, which D&A won in 2016 and have retained ever since.



To celebrate the birthday, D&A Recruitment is empowering all staff to volunteer, fully paid, one day per year, every year, at a local charity of their choice. This builds on their successful contribution of over GBP1500 raised for The Cambridge United Community Trust and Wintercomfort in February 2022.



These volunteer days add up to almost 6 weeks of dedicated volunteer work from D&A Recruitment, in addition to other charitable events held throughout the year.



“I’m delighted that D&A continues to grow and in our 10th year we hope to make an even bigger impact for our candidates, clients, and the local community” says Dan Davis, Owner and Managing Director,



“I’m also excited to be continuing our partnership with Cambridge United Football Club this year and continuing our work with them to benefit the people of Cambridgeshire.”



Every year D&A Recruitment helps thousands of candidates find work across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire, Suffolk, and Essex. With offices in Sawston, Cambridge, and also in Chelmsford, D&A are one of the largest independent recruitment agencies in East Anglia.



-- ENDS --



For comments or further information, please contact Jayne Neal (HR and Finance Director) on jayne@da-rec.co.uk (01223 661100) or reach out to Matt Freestone (Unmatched Marketing Agency) on matt@unmatched.agency or 01284 736794 (landline) or 07467222669