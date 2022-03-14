Introducing the new Nassau collection – powered by Social Plastic®



How 13.2million plastic bottles will become a game changing range of furniture in 2022





This Global Recycling Day (March 18th), LifestyleGarden® – one of the UK’s most exciting outdoor furniture manufacturers – has its eye firmly set on a more sustainable future with the launch of its new Nassau® offering, powered by Social Plastic®.



This incredible new collection of chairs and tables (from RRP GBP £299) has been created in a uniquely sustainable way by using ethically recycled Social Plastic® from Plastic Bank, part of an exciting long-term partnership between the two brands. And, what a partnership it shall be, with both parties perfectly aligned in their vision to create a world without waste, further building on similar partnerships such as that with the Eden Project and the ground-breaking DuraOcean® chair.



13.2 million bottles rebirthed in 2022

Not only will every Nassau chair be made from the equivalent of 175 recycled plastic bottles, but the range is already committed to utilising the equivalent of 13.2million bottles (or 264,000kgs) in its first year. That’s a lot of plastic! However, the impact of the Nassau collection – launched in collaboration with the Eden Project once again - goes further than vital environmental protection. In a true industry first, this collection will also close the loop by positively impacting the social and economic communities within the Plastic Bank supply chain through the use of Social Plastic®.





What is Social Plastic®?

Simply put, Social Plastic® is ethically recovered plastic which helps fight ocean pollution, whilst simultaneously improving the lives of those who collect it.



The collected plastic waste is washed, flaked, and goes through a recycling process, where it is then pelletised and integrated into products and packaging as part of a closed-loop supply chain. These pellets are what LifestyleGarden® will use to “power” its Nassau collection, every item of which will be created within its in-house manufacturing facilities, which enables LifestyleGarden® to ensure complete traceability of material and product.



Introducing Plastic Bank

We are all aware of recycled or recyclable material innovation, but have you ever heard of material that actually benefits the people and communities that collect it? That’s where the Social Plastic® and Plastic Bank magic comes in.



Collectors in Plastic Bank’s ethical recycling ecosystems in coastal communities receive bonuses for the materials they collect, which helps them provide basic family necessities such as groceries, school tuition, internet access, health insurance, cooking fuel and more.



Plastic Bank’s Alchemy™ blockchain platform secures the entire transaction and provides real-time data visualisation – allowing for transparency, traceability, and rapid scalability. What this means is that businesses, such as LifestyleGarden®, can truly see how their product is impacting communities and people, as well as being able to determine where material has been collected and by which collector – this kind of closed-loop economy has never before been seen in the UK furniture market.



To date, LifestyleGarden®’s commitment to Social Plastic® has resulted in the equivalent of 11 million plastic bottles being prevented from reaching our oceans, as well as positively impacting two communities and more than 400 people. A further 2.2million bottles will bolster these numbers throughout the 2022/23 season. All of this helps LifestyleGarden® and its parent company, ScanCom, to contribute to the UN Sustainable 17 Development Goals.



LifestyleGarden®’s involvement is part of a much bigger picture, however. To date, Plastic Bank has helped to prevent the equivalent of over 2 billion plastic bottles reaching our oceans and has ecosystems in four countries: the Philippines, Indonesia, Brazil, and Egypt, with plans for further expansion in 2022. LifestyleGarden® is proud to be one of the global partners that are working to bring Social Plastic® to the masses.



But what does this mean for the consumer?

Buying the Nassau collection from LifestyleGarden® is an easy decision. Firstly, the range is stunning. Available in peony pink, sage green and honey yellow, and white – with the choice of a 70cm side or 95cm table – the combination of the coloured surfaces and the 100% FSC-Certified hardwood legs creates a colourful and stylish contemporary look for the home and garden. Another huge positive is that the range is fully recyclable at the end of its lifecycle. Simply check www.lifestylegarden.co.uk to find your local recycling centre.



Having a Nassau powered by Social Plastic® set at home will always be a stunning visual choice but its significant environmental, social and economic impact also means that consumers will be bringing something into their household that makes a real difference in the world. This is a purchase with heart and meaning; something that creates a talking point with friends and family and, hopefully, inspires others to make better choices and look for products and manufacturers that recognise the importance of a closed-loop economy.



To further support the appeal of the Nassau powered by Social Plastic® offering, LifestyleGarden® has confirmed that a two-seater bistro set will be priced at just RRP GBP £299. This price point has been specifically designed to ensure that access to the innovation of Social Plastic® and its positive impacts is not exclusively for those with deep pockets.



Four- and six-seater sets are also available priced from GBP £499. Shoppers can also buy a set of two chairs to add to their existing dining table set-up or to add colour to a balcony or seating area, priced at just GBP £179 for the two.



Where to buy

The new Nassau collection, powered by Social Plastic® is available to buy from its exclusive high street retail partner, Robert Dyas, as well as via the world-leading environmental charity, Eden Project, with whom LifestyleGarden® has forged an incredible ongoing partnership with to bring to market even more sustainable innovations.



Additionally, Nassau will also be available from a range of UK garden centres. To find your local stockist please visit https://lifestylegarden.co.uk/store-locator/



Where it all began….DuraOcean®

First launched to the retail market at the trade exhibition, SOLEX, in 2019, DuraOcean® was met with critical acclaim and named winner of the Best New Product Award at the outdoor living show. It also scooped Bronze in the Gardiente Outdoor Living Awards the same year and was shortlisted for the Recycled Product of the Year at the 2020 MRW National Recycling Awards.



The reason for this flurry of excited attention was DuraOcean’s® status as the world’s first commercially viable outdoor chair made from recycled ocean plastics, which heralded a new shift towards sustainable outdoor living that is also financially accessible for the mass consumer market. The chair was greeted with immense enthusiasm by retailers and consumers alike and soon became a hero product of the flagship Eden Project in Cornwall, which utilises DuraOcean® furniture in its own catering areas and retails the same chairs through its shop and website, and with whom LifestyleGarden® has an incredibly close working partnership.



DuraOcean® was the culmination of a global ocean plastic recovery project and the first mass-market piece of furniture crafted from recycled marine waste, boasting a sophisticated design and enviable eco-friendly credentials. Design-led and manufactured to the highest possible specifications, these state-of-the-art chairs soon became sought after contemporary classics which are proving they will stand the test of time.



LifestyleGarden® understands that environmentally responsible initiatives are the only way to deliver innovative product development and has made a commitment to ‘reduce, reuse, recycle and rethink’ on its a mission to bring even more recycled material innovations to UK homes.



Want to know more about the incredible story and investment from LifestyleGarden® that brought DuraOcean® to market? You can read it here.



Find out more

If you want to find out more about LifestyleGarden® and its premium-quality outdoor furniture, please visit us at www.lifestylegarden.com and follow the team on Facebook and Instagram.



Plastic Bank empowers the regenerative society. They build ethical recycling ecosystems in coastal communities and reprocess the material for reintroduction into the global supply chain as Social Plastic. Collectors receive bonuses for the materials they collect which helps them provide basic family necessities such as groceries, cooking fuel, school tuition, and health insurance. Plastic Bank’s Alchemy™ blockchain platform secures the entire transaction and provides real-time data visualisation – allowing for transparency, traceability, and rapid scalability. Learn more at www.plasticbank.com



