Research conducted by the luxury travel company The Thinking Traveller, revealed that the American vineyard Castello di Amorosa is the most Instagrammable vineyard in the world. The picturesque thirteenth-century winery topped the list with an impressive 83,873 posts on Instagram.



The vineyard that earned second place is also located in the USA. A stunning estate winery and chateau, Domaine Carneros had 43,950 posts. Herederos del Marqués de Riscal in Spain came in third place. Recently voted the ‘Best Vineyard and Winery in Europe’, this architectural wonder generated 40,278 posts.



Rounding out the top five most Instagrammable vineyards are two perfect examples of oenotourism: Château La Coste in France, with 37,690 posts, and the stunning Wilson Creek Winery in the USA, with 35,680 posts.



To come up with this list of the 15 most Instagrammable vineyards in the world, The Thinking Traveller looked closely at the top 100 vineyards listed by World’s Best Vineyards and the number of unique hashtag mentions attributed to each one. To ensure accurate representation, any images that were not of the vineyards themselves were not included in the data. Hashtags of both the terms [vineyard name]+vineyard and vineyard+[vineyard name] were analysed.



Here are the 15 most Instagrammed vineyards in the world:



1. Castello di Amorosa, USA - Number of posts: 83,873 - Hashtag: #castellodiamorosa

2. Domaine Carneros, USA - Number of posts: 43,950 - Hashtag: #domainecarneros

3. Herederos del Marqués de Riscal, Spain - Number of posts: 40,278 - Hashtag: #marquesderiscal

4. Château La Coste, France - Number of posts: 37,690 - Hashtag: #chateaulacoste

5. Wilson Creek Winery, USA - Number of posts: 35,680 - Hashtag: #wilsoncreekwinery

6. Wölffer Estate, USA - Number of posts: 21,666 - Hashtag: #wolfferestate

7. Mission Hill Family Estate, Canada - Number of posts: 18,165 - Hashtag: #missionhillwinery

8. Marchesi Antinori, Italy - Number of posts: 16,948 - Hashtag: #marchesiantinori

9. Spier Wine Farm, South Africa - Number of posts: 11,970 - Hashtag: #spierwinefarm

10. Scribe Winery, USA - Number of posts: 11,321 - Hashtag: #scribewinery

11. Denbies Wine Estate, UK - Number of posts: 10,396 - Hashtag: #denbieswineestate

12. Oller del Mas, Spain - Number of posts: 9,874 - Hashtag: #ollerdelmas

13. Bodega Bouza, Uruguay - Number of posts: 9,567 - Hashtag: #bodegabouza

14. Bodega Garzón, Uruguay - Number of posts: 8,749 - Hashtag: #bodegagarzon

15. Château Pape Clément, France - Number of posts: 8,552 - Hashtag: #chateaupapeclement



The study also features a list of the top 15 most instagrammable vineyards in Greece, Italy, Spain, France, USA and the UK.



Antoine Levy, Sales & Marketing Director, at The Thinking Traveller, said:



‘‘Wine tourism has become increasingly popular over the past few years. Travellers are constantly searching for unique travel experiences. Visiting wineries today is not just about wine tasting, it’s also about the ambiance, the local culture, the breathtaking sights, the architecture, the tours and capturing the whole experience - and one of the most popular ways to capture and share your experience is through Instagram. Because we offer a wide range of wine experiences across our destinations - from wine tasting, to in-villa wine delivery to harvest time holidays, we wanted to find out which vineyards prove to be Instagrammers’ dream locations and inspire them.’’



About the Thinking Traveller





The Thinking Traveller offers exclusive access to the most exceptional villas and the most extraordinary experiences in the heart of the Mediterranean. Renowned also for the unrivalled local knowledge and the thoughtful, personalised service of its expert team, on seven separate occasions, including every year between 2016 and 2021, the company has been voted Best Villa Rental Company in the World by readers of Condé Nast Traveller.



