Nominations for the second annual Innovation Awards are open until 31st March. These awards recognise, celebrate and reward the businesses, organisations and individuals who are dedicated to innovation.



The most innovative manufacturing, engineering, tech and services companies as well as the female, male and young innovators of the year will be announced at the awards ceremony on 15th September at Millennium Point in Birmingham. The companies, universities and organisations who support these businesses will also be recognised through the innovation champion and innovation thought leader awards.



Innovation is vital to the success of businesses and the prosperity of the UK. These awards recognise those who have developed new products, new services or new internal processes. This includes manufacturers, engineers, technology and service providers such as marketing agencies, accountants, consultants, PR firms etc.



Finalists will be assessed by an independent judging panel consisting of industry experts from universities, companies and key organisations including the Institute of Directors, Make UK, TechNation, and the Innovation Alliance for the West Midlands.



The Innovation Awards are kindly sponsored by grants and tax specialists, CATAX.



Paul Cadman, Professor of Entrepreneurship at BCU said “It is amazing the amount of innovation that occurs across the UK. These awards are an opportunity to recognise the innovators who drive the UK forward and the businesses, universities and other organisations that support them.”

You can make your nominations at https://tiawards.co.uk/.



The Technology Supply Chain (TSC) is a no-cost membership for manufacturing, engineering, tech and services companies. It connects its members to the grants, fully funded support and new opportunities available to them.



FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dr Richard Fallon, CEO of the Technology Supply Chain

Tel: 0778 9952251 e-mail: richard@technologysupplychain.co.uk



