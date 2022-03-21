Programming and development is set for a massive shake up thanks to a new distributed agency that has access to talent from all over the world, without constraints of international borders or time zones.



Tribes, launched by leading figures from the UK and international tech and music world, is super-charging the digital sphere by delivering content on demand through a ground- breaking management platform, the first of its kind, that draws upon experts from a worldwide skills network.



Every time Tribes takes on a new project, a team of specialists from the impressive talent pool of thousands of experts from every digital field, is put together, often at a moment’s notice.



These experts can be tasked individually or as groups to achieve each client’s particular goals, including digital marketing, programming, website building, coding, SEO and social.



Tribes have created a unique business model where their teams of global tech talent can take on heavy technical projects and implementations with ease, as well as all other forms of digital.



Current clients include CompareTheMarket and US-giant Contentsquare.



Tribes founder Bruce Thomas has been at the forefront of the digital revolution in Britain over the last 30 years, founding several award-winning agencies, and his expertise and trailblazing has led to him being seen as one of the country’s top figures in the digital sphere.



Bruce has worked with some of the world’s leading brands, including Kellogg’s, Coca-Cola, and bands, including the Rolling Stones, Mariah Carey and the Foo Fighters.



Bruce said: “Our distributed agency model means that work doesn’t have to happen in the same place.



“We have teams and individuals on hand that, as and when you need their expertise, they are there.



“As our reach extends all over the world, we are always able to deliver whatever the client wants, whenever they need it.



“I am a firm believer in getting the best possible people to do the job.



“Through Tribes, we have created a unique collaborative platform that allows you to find, and use, digital experts, in all manner of fields, from all over the world.”



Managing Director David Elkabas has a proven track record in successfully launching and developing businesses, and is the co-founder of one of Europe’s largest electronic music talent agencies.



Having managed award-winning record labels, he was an early digital innovator who founded a successful label services and digital distribution business before joining Tribes.



David has also managed some of the world’s most successful DJs and is a specialist in revenue growth, branding and artist to fan relationships.



Through Campfire, their distributed agency content and project management software, Tribes are already getting brilliant results for clients.



David said: “When you use the best people in their field, you get the best results. And that’s one of the founding principles of Tribes.



“Whether it’s online conversions, paid search volumes or brand tracking - we have a track record of delivering time and time again, for some of the most famous brands on the planet.



“Our distributed agency model really works for clients. We are working with one company, from Burnley, who want to have a piece of software developed as fast as possible.



“As a result, they are using our developers spread over the world, including people Brazil and India, to get their project completed quicker, and cheaper, than if they were to hire developers in the UK.



“Having a truly 24-hour development team is an incredible luxury, but by hiring talent in different time zones, our clients avoid having to find people willing to work antisocial hours.”



Bruce added: “Outsourcing for companies has many pros and cons.



“The pros are access to a larger talent pool, lower labour costs and not having to hire more employees.



“The cons are lack of control over the contractors, potential issues with quality and communication problems.



“What we have done at Tribes is provide our clients with all the positives of outsourcing, while removing all the negatives.



“Through our resource management platform, we have greater control over our developers, and two-way communication channels that are always open.



“And, since we only hire the best, the quality of our work is always outstanding.”



Key to Tribes’ success is their self-built enterprise resource planning software, Campfire.



Campfire has been built from the ground up by Tribes, and their network of developers, in order to fully collate and manage day-to-day business activities, as well as manage their talent and all projects.



Tribes’ network of talent, spread across the world, enables them to complete jobs for clients more quickly, and for a lower cost, than domestic developers would.



David added: “When I was working in the music industry, one of my duties was making sure venues and promoters got the right talent, i.e. artists.



“Tribes is very much like that. We pair developers with the right job, and we pair companies with the right developers.



“We know the specific skills of each of our network of developers, and match them with business needs.



“If an Australian company needs IT development to happen during their nights, we can find them suitable people in Europe.



“Companies worldwide are moving from analogue to digital, and we at Tribes are able to help anyone make that transition.



“Many companies rely on outsourcing for digital development, but talent is hard to find, and can be prohibitively expensive. That’s why our network of individuals, spread all over the world, who covers all necessary skills, is so important.”



Campfire is still in the testing phase, but Tribes hopes that soon they will be able to let other companies use their software to help manage everything.



Bruce said: “When we open Campfire to other businesses, the scalability of what we have built will become self-evident.



“Whether it’s a company with a handful of employees, or businesses with tens of thousands of employees spread all over the world, like Amazon or Google, Campfire has the potential to streamline their working.”



David added: “ERP software development is prohibitively expensive for many companies, especially SMEs.



“If a company wants to get their own enterprise resource planning software, it’s going to cost hundreds of thousands, if not millions, and probably take a very long time.



“The modular nature of Campfire means that companies can cherry pick which systems and metrics are important to them, such as accounting, procurement and project management, and turn off other areas that aren’t relevant to them.



“For example, a web design firm using Campfire might need to use the supply chain operations section, but they will want access to Tribes’ network of approved programmers and developers – and be able to track progress on their projects.”



