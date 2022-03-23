Europe's leading conference on Business Change and Transformation, (13th - 15th June, London), is back for three days of stimulating debate, interactive learning, and networking.



With a content-rich agenda, attendees will hear case studies and contributions from leading organisations worldwide including; Accenture, AssistKD, Capita, CMC Partnership Council, Elexon, Enfuse Group, JP Morgan Chase and Co, KPMG, Standard Bank Group, SAGE, The British Library, University of Leeds and many more.



The speakers are experts in their field and have a wealth of knowledge and will be delivering cutting-edge content throughout the three days. Confirmed keynotes include:



- Be More Pirate, Alex Barker, Co-Author of How to Be M ore Pirate & Facilitator

- Love in the Time of Corona, Joseph Pelrine, Agile Psychologist

-Challenging the Narrative and Enabling Effective Change, Dr. Debra Paul, Managing Director, AssistKD

- Cooperative Alignment: Creating the Environment to Change at Speed and Scale, Ketan Patel, Business Change Consultant, KDP Consulting Group Ltd

- Lego-like Organizations in the Post-pandemic Disruption: Beyond Resilience and Adaptation. The Organization That Is No Longer ‘Prepared for the Past’, Dr. Leandro Herrero, CEO, The Chalfont Project

- Connected Change – Driving Change across the New Organisational Transformation Agenda?, Mark Williamson, Partner, Head of People Consulting, KPMG

- Changing Your Brain, David Beckham, Principal Consultant, ChuDo Consulting



An unparalleled range of 6 pre-event workshops on specific topics will be available to delegates who want to get quickly up to speed or fine-tune their performance.



The three-day agenda includes ample time for delegates to network, to ensure the exchange of ideas with Business Change and Transformation professionals in a relaxed atmosphere. Typical attendees include; Business Change Managers, Directors of Business Change, Business Change Leads, Transformation Managers, Digital Transformation Managers, Directors of Business Transformation, Programme Managers, Project Managers, and many more.



For press inquiries please contact:



Anna Slater

Marketing Manager

anna@irmuk.co.uk