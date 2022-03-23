John Bell & Croyden – the renowned pharmacy emporium in London’s Harley Street Medical Area – is delighted to announce that one of its award-winning luxury cosmeceutical brands is taking up a residency in Beverley Hills to deliver its highly sought-after skin treatments to Hollywood’s elite.



In the week leading up to the Oscars, from March 20th to 27th, luxury British skincare brand Skin Design London will be taking up residency at The Spa at the Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel to get guests red-carpet ready with its world-famous Face Tight Infusion Facial.



Skin Design London set up its first ever clinical residency inside the prestigious royal pharmacy, John Bell & Croyden, in April 2021 and has since enjoyed stratospheric success. In London, the pioneering brand – founded by global skincare expert Fatma Shaheen in 2017 – commands a significant waiting list. The clinic’s Face Tight Infusion Signature Treatment has become one of the most sought-after facials in London. The signature treatment uses non- invasive technologies to tighten, lift and revive the skin, create plumped lips, perfectly chiselled cheekbones and a radiant glow on the skin texture.



Winner of GQ Breakthrough Brand of the Year in 2020, the luxury brand will now be heading from London to Hollywood to prep artists for the most star-studded event of the year.



Alexander Johnston, General Manager at John Bell & Croyden, commented: “We have worked closely with the Skin Design London team for many years, and it has been exciting to see the huge leaps they have made since setting up a residency in our Wigmore Street store. It is fantastic to be a part of their incredible journey, which has seen them grow from strength to strength, sweep up awards and now be offering their celebrated treatments for the most prestigious awards worldwide!”



The Skin Design London Clinic – set up at John Bell & Croyden’s prestigious Wigmore Street store – acts as the starting point for personalised skin health journey and promises clinical-style results without the downtime. The clinic offers a wide variety of treatments that cater for all skin needs, from a medley of Skin Design London professional strength peels, such as the Cherry Peel, Vitamin A Peel and The Clear Skin Peel, to the infusion of technology. The treatments are one of the most sought after by Celebrities, Fashion Directors, Beauty editors and key industry leaders.



At the core of the range is the C V H A R Serum, which has amassed a cult following, enlisting the fundamental pillars for a clear and simple approach to skin health. Celebrated Founder Fatma’s understanding of the skin’s needs stems from her decades of experience coupled with an unflinching eye for detail and cosmeceutical excellence.



Fatma’s luxury brand won ‘best new skincare brand’ within six months of launch, GQ Breakthrough brand of the year 2020, and Financial Times How To Spend It named it as one of the world’s “best beauty destinations 2021”. She is highly sought after and internationally celebrated, she was also named as one of the “world’s skin saviours” by Vogue Italia.



She added: “I am so excited to create the ultimate skin & wellbeing destination in partnership with The Spa at the Maybourne Beverley Hills for the Oscars. At Skin Design London, we have achieved unrivalled results with our combination of unique clinical formulations and cutting-edge face technology for the very best quality of skin. Partnering with John Bell & Croyden has provided the ideal space to deliver our luxury clinical treatments in London and has been a perfect platform for our continued success.”



John Bell & Croyden - established in 1798 and pharmacists to Her Majesty The Queen since 1958, John Bell & Croyden’s Wigmore Street store has introduced hundreds of globally sourced wellbeing and beauty products to the UK market over the last 220 years.



It has stocked the Skin Design London collection since 2018, including hero products such as the C Antioxidant Glow, Retexturing Serum, Face Bath, Sleeping Beauty creme and Designer Balm.