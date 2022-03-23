dotcrafted, a leading digital agency based in Colchester has recently partnered with The Jockey Club - the largest commercial group in UK horseracing - to transform their online ticket purchasing experience and build out new digital products and services.



The Jockey Club has embarked on an ambitious journey to broaden its digital offering with new and improved digital customer experiences and will lean on dotcrafted’s experience in delivering this ambition based on the agency’s expertise within UX, design and build on Optimizely’s Digital Experience Platform.



Maciej Golis, CEO at dotcrafted said, “It is fantastic to start our partnership at such a pivotal time for an ambitious brand like The Jockey Club. Our expertise in delivering enterprise-level digital experience platforms (DXPs) will contribute significantly towards achieving the brand's ambitions and objectives.”.



Andrew Felingham, Digital Director at The Jockey Club said, “We are truly delighted to have partnered with dotcrafted, their level of expertise and experience with Optimizely’s platform is exceptional and we are very much looking forward to them helping us transform the digital experience for our fans and customers. Just in the first few months of working with dotcrafted, I have clearly seen the desire, enthusiasm and a work ethic to drive us forward and deliver quality work.”.



With this appointment, dotcrafted adds The Jockey Club to an impressive roster of clients that include automotive brands Renault and Dacia, The Goodwood Estate and Z Hotels.





About dotcrafted:

dotcrafted is a web development agency based in Colchester. Founded in 2019, the team are passionate about transforming businesses’ digital presence. With more than 15 years industry experience, dotcrafted specialise in digital strategy, user experience, digital design and technical development. The team's collaborative approach results in tailored solutions and long lasting partnerships. For more information please visit www.dotctafted.com.



About The Jockey Club:

The Jockey Club stages thrilling sporting occasions. With Her Majesty the Queen as its Patron, The Jockey Club is governed by Royal Charter and reinvests all profits back into British Racing. Founded in 1750, today it is the largest commercial group (2018 turnover: £214.6 million) in Britain’s second-biggest spectator sport, operating 15 racecourses nationwide, The National Stud, Jockey Club Estates, Jockey Club Catering, Jockey Club Live, Jockey Club Services and our charity, Racing Welfare. For more information please visit www.thejockeyclub.co.uk