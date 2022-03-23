Great tasting, good value wines that are perfect partners for BBQ



Picking the right wine can really help take a BBQ to the next level. With this in mind, Beefsteak Club offers a delicious range of wines perfect for pairing with grilled meats and barbecued food. The BBQ selection includes Beefsteak Club Malbec – the wine that’s ‘made for meat’ and is the ideal partner for steak; Beefsteak Club Malbec Rosé – perfect for pairing with chicken, pork and chargrilled vegetables; and Beefsteak Club Sauvignon Blanc which is an excellent match for seafood.



Beefsteak Club wine was created with steak and wine lovers in mind and honours the dining clubs of the 18th and 19th centuries, which celebrated the beefsteak as a symbol of liberty and prosperity. Today, the wines are positioned as the ideal wines to share with friends while entertaining outdoors.



“There’s an increased importance attached to outdoor living and entertaining which has been accelerated by our recent lockdown experiences,” says Susannah Greenstreet, Beefsteak Club’s marketing manager:



“BBQ cooking is a big part of this, with UK consumers becoming more creative with their recipes for the grill and choosing to elevate the occasion and flavours with a great glass of wine. Beefsteak Club is the perfect choice of wine for BBQ lovers, with a range designed to pair well with meat and grilled food, and all priced at under £10.”



“With a heatwave forecast this spring and an extra bank holiday for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, 2022 is set to be another sizzling year for Britain’s BBQs.”



Beefsteak Club Malbec and Malbec Rosé are sourced from high-altitude vineyards Mendoza, Argentina’s premium wine growing regions at the edge of the Andes. Warm sunny days and cool nights give the wines great freshness and elegance.



Beefsteak Club Sauvignon Blanc is from the coastal zone of Aconcagua in Chile, where the proximity to the Pacific Ocean provides cool nights, morning mists and sea breezes. These conditions help to achieve slow-ripening grapes, resulting in a wine with crisp natural acidity, complex flavours and an elegant minerality.



BEST FOR BBQ – ALL UNDER £10



KING OF THE GRILL: BEEFSTEAK CLUB MALBEC, MENDOZA ARGENTINA



In a nutshell: All-round crowd-pleaser Beefsteak Club Malbec is a smooth, rich and unoaked red wine perfect for complementing the wide range of meats and grilled food on offer at a BBQ. With a smooth palate and notes of ripe black fruits and plums, Beefsteak Club Malbec works beautifully well with any sticky sauces or glazes of choice. Also available in 2.25l wine boxes, 150ml magnums and 250ml wine cans.



Tasting Note: Deep purple in colour with ripe black fruits on the nose. Rich and layered mouthfeel with soft tannins and a long, smooth finish.



Pair with: A mixed grill, meaty kebabs, prime cuts of steak with chimichurri, beef burgers with blue cheese sauce or brisket.



Available from: All major retailers - Tesco, Sainsbury’s,Waitrose,Morrisons,Ocado - RRP: £8.00



NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: BEEFSTEAK CLUB SAUVIGNON BLANC, ACONCAGUA VALLEY CHILE



In a nutshell: Brand new to the range, this crisp, zesty and dry white wine is perfect for pairing with lighter BBQ dishes like grilled seafood and salads. It also works a treat with roasted vegetables or meats in herby sauces like chimichurri, pebre or salsa verde.



Tasting note: A crisp and vibrant Sauvignon Blanc with aromas of zesty citrus, fresh herbs and tropical fruit. Bright and zingy, with a refreshing finish.



Pair with: Grilled seafood, barbecued scallops or oysters, meat in a very herby sauce like chimichurri.



Available from: Sainsbury’s - RRP: £7.50



ALWAYS BBQ READY: BEEFSTEAK CLUB MALBEC ROSÉ, MENDOZA, ARGENTINA



In a nutshell: For those hot summer days, Beefsteak Club Malbec Rosé is the perfect wine to get the BBQ party started. Recently updated with a stylish new look and soon to be available in 2.25l wine boxes in Waitrose.



Tasting note: This crisp, fry and fruity Malbec Rosé has delicate notes of strawberry, raspberry and citrus with a refreshing finish.



Pair with: Perfect for pairing with lighter meats like chicken, as well as grilled halloumi or barbecued vegetable skewers.



Available from: Waitrose - RRP: £8.99





SUMMER 2022 #BEEFUPYOURBBQ CAMPAIGN



Beefsteak Club is launching a campaign to Beef Up Your BBQ in 2022:



o The brand will be launching exclusive recipe videos to pair with the wines designed by Instagram influencer and BBQ expert Hilary Anderson of @BBQLads. These videos can be accessed via a QR code on the Beefsteak Club Malbec back label from April

o Social media and the Beefsteak Club website will feature plenty of tips, recipes, and collaborations with BBQ chefs with tips to Beef Up Your BBQ. These will be collated into a special recipe book to be given away in competitions and at events over the summer

o Beefsteak Club will be collaborating with Char-Broil barbecues for BBQ and wine promotions

o The brand will also be supporting the BBQ campaign with national television adverts featuring the #BeefUpYourBBQ message.

o Summer events programme to be announced.



ABOUT BEEFSTEAK CLUB: Part of the Ehrmanns wine group, Beefsteak Club wine was created with steak and wine lovers in mind and honours the dining clubs of the 18th and 19th centuries, which celebrated the beefsteak as a symbol of liberty and prosperity. The full range of wines includes varieties sourced from Argentina, Chile, Spain, South Africa, Australia and France. These include French and Argentinian Malbecs; Argentinan Rose and Reserve Organic Tannat; Chilean Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot; Australian Shiraz; and a South African Malbec-Merlot blend. www.beefsteakclubwines.com