London, March 25, 2022 – (ISC)² – the world’s largest non-profit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today published the agenda for its SECURE London event taking place on April 7, 2022 at BMA House.



With a focus on the most topical issues impacting organisations of all sizes, this one-day event will bring together information security professionals from across the UK and further afield to network with peers and explore the issues impacting cybersecurity today. Attendees can expect interactive breakout sessions focused on important topics such as:

• Ransomware Incidents: How to Prepare, How to Respond featuring real-world examples

• Never Trust, Always Verify: The Benefits and Challenges of Zero Trust Migrations

• Which leading cloud provider has the most effective security features – AWS, Azure or Google Cloud (GCP)?

• How Should We Deal with Users Causing Cyber Breaches?

• Cyber Resiliency and the Power of a Diverse Ecosystem



“While many cybersecurity challenges transcend geographical borders, there are issues specific to each region,” said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². “In the UK, cybersecurity professionals juggle evolving data privacy and cybersecurity regulations on top of dealing with a cybersecurity workforce gap of 33,000 professionals. With SECURE London—and all SECURE events—we’ll bring together industry professionals to learn new approaches and share real-world insights that address the complex cybersecurity challenges across organisations.”



The event also includes expert presentations from:

• Laurie-Anne Bourdain, Data Protection Officer, Isabel Group

• Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist and Advisory CISO, Thycotic

• Dave Cartwright, Head of IT Risk and Security, Standard Bank

• Alex Haynes, CISO, CDL

• Heather Lowrie, Head of Security, Risk, and Resilience (Interim), National Records of Scotland

• Paul Schwarzenberger, MSc, CISSP, CCSP, Cloud Security Specialist, Celidor

• Jon France, CISO of (ISC)²



SECURE London is open to both (ISC)² members and non-members. Members can earn Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for their attendance. Cybersecurity professionals in every stage of their career are encouraged to participate, from those new to the field, to established experts and seasoned practitioners.



For more information and to register to attend SECURE London, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/Events/SECURE-London



About SECURE Summits

(ISC)² SECURE Summits is an event initiative focused on continuing the conversation and enabling members and non-members to stay up to date on the most current cybersecurity topics year-round. In 2022, (ISC)² is hosting one-day only, in-person events in London, Singapore and Washington, D.C., and three virtual events for audiences in North America, Asia-Pacific, and UK & Europe. More information on SECURE Summits is available at https://www.isc2.org/Events



About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international non-profit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 168,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.



