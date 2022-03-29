This year’s APSCo Charity Ball, which took place last Thursday at the Midland Hotel in Manchester, has raised £48,670 for St Ann’s Hospice. The ball, which had to be postponed twice due to Covid, was a sell-out, and brought the professional recruitment sector together for a Venetian masquerade themed evening complete with a gondola on stage, opera singers and an ornate mask for each guest. Kingsbridge was the main sponsor for the event and there were also fundraising activities throughout the evening including a raffle and a live auction.



Speaking about the evening Ann Swain, Chief Executive of APSCo said:



“This year’s ball, perhaps more than any other, given what we have all been through during the last couple of years, was the perfect opportunity for the professional recruitment community to come together, network and of course, to dance the night away. But we were all aware that the main purpose was to raise as much money as possible for St Ann’s Hospice, a wonderful charity that works so incredibly hard and gives so much support – physical, emotional, social and spiritual – to those with life limiting illnesses and we are thrilled that we were able to raise such a large amount of money. “



A very big thank you to all our sponsors and everyone who contributed by attending – particularly the amazing generosity of Ged Mason OBE, Group Chief Executive of Morson. Whether you bought raffle tickets, entered the champagne diamond draw, bid for auction prizes, took your chances at the lucky dip, had a stab at driving the Mario Kart or sung your heart out at the karaoke, you all played your part in achieving this fantastic result.”



