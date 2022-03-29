A rugged, go-anywhere gas barbecue with TRU-Infrared technology



March 2022: Char-Broil’s Grill2Go X200 portable gas barbeque is the perfect gift for the dad who loves camping or any other great outdoor adventure. It’s the ideal grill for on-the-go cooking, and at £199 it’s a great price for making every outdoor feast taste better.



The grill’s rugged design is made of cast aluminum, with stainless steel burner and grates, a safe latching lid, and a handy optional custom-designed carry case.



But what makes this ‘on the go’ model stand out is that it features Char-Broil's unique TRU-Infrared cooking technology, ensuring that dad will deliver perfect BBQ results wherever he sets up to grill outdoors.



The Char-Broil TRU-Infrared system delivers the following key benefits:



• up to 50% juicier food

• 100% even heat distribution across the grill – no hot or cold spots

• no flare-ups

• easy cleaning



Easy to use, the Grill2Go has a lid-mounted temperature gauge to keep track of its pre-heat status and monitors the inside temperature of the grill while cooking so he won’t burn the burgers! The grill’s 200 square inch (1,290cm2) cooking area is enough for eight burgers at a time, and the sealed lid keeps heat in so that they cook quickly and evenly.



Sturdy legs ensure that the grill is set up securely wherever he decides to camp, and it’s equipped with a push-button ignition, which makes it easy to start without any added tools, and without having to break out the lighter or a box of matches.



The Grill2Go can easily be connected to a small, portable gas canister, but there’s also a hose attachment available for a larger gas bottle.



Dimensions are (HWD): 40 x 63 x 42cm – making it compact enough to fit easily into the back of a car.



The Grill2Go retails at £199.00, the optional custom-designed carry case is £64.99.



Available from independent garden centres and BBQ specialists nationwide, as well as Robert Dyas and Amazon.



- ends -



MEDIA CONTACTS

For further information, hi-res images or review samples, please contact:



Michelle Redmond, 07734 681796, michelle@minxpr.com

Charlotte Priest, 07876 222327, charlotte@honchopr.com



About Char-Broil®: Char-Broil® is the leader in infrared grilling technology, known as TRU-InfraredTM. The family owned manufacturer of charcoal, gas and electric outdoor grills, smokers and grill accessories is a subsidiary of W.C.Bradley Co and is based in Columbus, Georgia, USA. Char-Broil has been making barbecues for over 40 years, since 1948. Char-Broil® is a market leader in the US gas grill segment and also sells outdoor cooking equipment in Canada, Latin America, Australia and across Europe. Char-Broil’s European head office is based in Hamburg, Germany. The UK HQ is in Witney, Oxfordshire.