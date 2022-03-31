



Whether it’s weight loss, skin concerns or health optimisation, our individual genetic makeup means that sometimes we are doing more harm than good when it comes to dieting.



Cutting edge technology analyses your results and based on this, I will create a bespoke nutrition and lifestyle plan, shopping list and meal ideas based on your unique genetic profile to achieve your specific goals - and improve energy levels and sleep, boost your mood and immunity and get glowing skin in the process. Based on a 12 week programme with regular check ins, motivational support and follow ups to ensure you are staying on track.



All it takes from you is a simple cheek swab which can be done from the comfort of your own home, then simply relax whilst I take care of the rest.



Special introductory offer for readers of £300 for a 12 week programme (usually £600).



I offer a FREE discovery call to find out how DNA based nutrition can help you achieve optimal health and wellness, with various packages available to suit all needs.



Drop me a line today for more information.

Email: hello@aneequagodart.com

Website: www.aneequagodart.com

Phone: +447852701951