Global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions), is celebrating its recognition at the inaugural Burberry British Diversity Awards.



The firm was highly commended for the Best Diversity Team award which recognises the outstanding contribution that has been delivered to change the field of equality, diversity and inclusion at AMS.



Paul Modley, Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at AMS commented:



“I’m thrilled that we were recognised as Highly Commended in the Best Diversity Team category at the inaugural Burberry British Diversity Awards. We have worked tirelessly over the last couple of years to drive our ethnicity agenda in particular and it’s extremely gratifying to get recognition for this.



“Our Ethnicity Advisory Board was formed in 2019 and has experienced a continual increase in interest, membership and initiatives as part of our overall DEI strategy. We’re always looking to push ourselves and challenge our own thinking, so in October 2020, we launched our Ethnicity Action Plan. This paved the way for uncomfortable, ongoing and far-reaching discussions to identify whether we were doing enough to support ethnically diverse groups, and how we can increase ethnic diversity across our own company. Whilst we had an authentic commitment and aspiration to become a more ethnically diverse organisation, the pace at which we were working had to improve, which led us to launch our transparent and clear plan.



“In partnership with other DEI colleagues and our Training & Development team, we are proud of the progress that we have made against our Ethnicity Action Plan which included doubling the number of ethnically diverse leaders at our senior leadership level, globally, by the end of 2021. We reached this milestone in August, four months ahead of our goal. Ethnicity representation at our leadership level is currently at 9% and we have committed to doubling this again to 18% by the end of 2023.



“We also prioritised collecting employee diversity data in 2021 so we can better understand the true make up of our workforce. Recording this information for our UK teams has enabled us to produce our first ethnicity pay gap report, which was published in December 2021. This is a commitment we made as part of signing up to the CBI ‘Chance the Race Ratio’ campaign.



“At AMS we are always aiming to evaluate and improve our diversity agenda, and to be recognised alongside the most influential, visionary, and successful business leaders in the inaugural British diversity awards is a genuine honour.”





