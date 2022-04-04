EMBARGOED UNTIL 5th April 2022





Keepers of the Quaich

Spring banquet 2022 press release



Global celebration of Scotch Whisky

The global success of Scotch Whisky has been celebrated with 44 new members of the Keepers of the Quaich being inducted into the international society at a private ceremony held at Blair Castle in Blair Atholl on Monday 4th April 2022. This is the 63rd Ceremony and Banquet to take place here.



Guests at the prestigious event were addressed by Major General Alastair Bruce OBE. He has been the Governor of Edinburgh Castle since 2019.



Keepers of the Quaich was established by the Scotch Whisky industry to recognise the outstanding commitment of those involved in the production, promotion or protection of the world’s finest spirit.



To qualify, new Keepers must have worked in the industry for a minimum of seven years and the accolade is in recognition of their personal contribution to Scotch Whisky.



Since the foundation of the Society, just over 2,800 men and women from more than 100 countries have received the honour. A select few have subsequently been distinguished as Master of the Quaich having served for a further ten years and been recognised by their peers for their ongoing support of the aims of the Society. Collectively, the Society represents many thousands of years of experience and knowledge.



“Scotch Whisky was, and remains, the first global spirit and Keepers of the Quaich exists to recognise and celebrate the exceptional contribution of people working in all aspects of the industry, all over the world.” said Ian Smith, Chairman of the Society. “At the ceremony we inducted new Keepers from no less than 15 different countries which demonstrates the continued popularity of Scotch Whisky.”



Whilst the induction of new Keepers of the Quaich happens only in Scotland, the Society is supported by international chapters in key export markets including Germany, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, the Netherlands, the Nordics, United Arab Emirates, India, the United States of America and Turkey.



