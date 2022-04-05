TrustPortal has partnered with Smart Automation to accelerate digital experience transformation© (DET) for employees and customers - across the front to the back-office and beyond. The partnership combines TrustPortal’s proven HyperAutomation capabilities and Smart Automation’s renowned high-quality services and solutions. Together, they’ll enable the kind of transformed digital experiences employees, clients and partners are demanding – while liberating organisations from the complexity, cost, and effort of delivering DET.



Hugh Pelling, Account Director at TrustPortal said: “DET means hugely productive employees providing fast, high-quality, end-to-end services and delighted customers being served more efficiently – with all receiving a consistent, interactive, and accessible experience. Add lower operational costs and greater work performance into the mix and everyone wins with DET. To realise these opportunities, we’re looking forward to working with Smart Automation to deliver high quality, large-scale, agile, and sustainable HyperAutomation-fuelled DET programs.”



The DET enablement catalyst is TrustPortal’s advanced ‘out of the box’ HyperAutomation platform: a unique digital transformation layer operating on top of any legacy IT estate. The platform intelligently orchestrates people, software robots, AI and digital tech to co-work in real-time – so they digitally transform entire end-to-end processes at speed. Together, they enable hugely augmented, simplified, and enhanced employee and customer interactions - across any channel.



Smart Automation will be helping mid-to-enterprise size Financial Services organisations, across EMEA, upskill and become self-sufficient at sustaining TrustPortal’s DET-enabling capabilities. They’ll also ensure these capabilities are deployed faster and easier than ever - delivered either as SaaS or on-premises. Through its fully managed services, Smart Automation will be enabling everything from; senior management engagement, business strategy, process identification - to end-to-end process design, build and delivery.



Lee Edwards, CEO of Smart Automation adds: “With TrustPortal’s highly innovative HyperAutomation capabilities, the scope to digitally transform the digital experiences of employees and customers is significant. I’m looking forward to showcasing this transformative potential and building out the art of the possible: from front to back-office environments. We’re excited about applying our expertise to support a wider range of organisations on their journeys: from strategy - to execution, so they swiftly gain huge value from DET.”

-ends-



About TrustPortal

TrustPortal is a UK HyperAutomation pioneer delivering digital experience transformation for employees and customers across the globe. The catalyst is TrustPortal’s highly advanced enterprise HyperAutomation platform, which is the first to intelligently augment and orchestrate people, robots, digital and AI in real-time: to deliver better work, smarter across the back to front-office and beyond - with unmatched ease, speed, scale and security.



Since 2017, TrustPortal’s patented technological capabilities have been consistently proved and evolved by playing a central role in mission-critical digital work transformation initiatives across the world’s biggest and brightest organisations including Telefonica, MetLife, IBM and EDF. Supporting TrustPortal is a growing open ecosystem of technology vendors including Blue Prism, UiPath, Automation Anywhere, Salesforce, ServiceNow, MS Dynamics, IBM and best of breed global resellers. https://www.trustportal.org



About Smart Automation

Smart Automation is a UK company that excels in providing the highest quality, smart, intelligent automation services: fully managed and tailored for the needs of all size organisations. The company has over a decade of experience, with proven delivery methodologies fuelling trusted services: ranging from business strategy, process identification, to end-to-end process design, build and delivery. Smart Automation also enables organisations to become self-sufficient in running in-house intelligent automation and RPA centres of excellence.

https://sautomation.co.uk