Job seekers can’t allow for complacency when looking for a new role, despite the rising number of vacancies across the UK. That’s according to job application tracking platform, RoleCatcher.



Responding to the recent results of Microsoft’s second annual Worker Trend Index, which revealed that 43% of employees are considering moving jobs, RoleCatcher has warned job seekers not to be complacent in their job search, despite the buoyant recruitment market.



In its own study of 500 job seekers in the UK, the firm found that over a third of individuals (35%) make an embarrassing mistake during the recruitment process, including applying for the same job twice and not knowing what company they’re interviewing with.



RoleCatcher’s study also revealed that those in the 35-54 category are most likely to do something embarrassing, with 38% of this group stating this has happened to them. Those between 18-34 were a close second (35%). With Microsoft revealing that workers under the age of 41 are more likely to switch jobs (cited by 52% of respondents), RoleCatcher has warned that complacency could damage applicants’ chances of success.



James Fogg, CEO and Founder of RoleCatcher comments:



“There’s no denying that the scales are tipped in the favour of the applicant at the moment. Employers are finding talent are in short supply and the skills shortages across a range of sectors are well documented. However, that doesn’t mean that job seekers can be complacent when it comes to finding a new position. Our research has shown that a large number of people make mistakes when searching for a new role and, unfortunately, no matter what the job market is like, errors will more often than not lead to individuals losing out on a position they could be perfect for. The fact that our respondents indicated they’d made embarrassing mistakes such as forgetting what company they were interviewing with is a concern. Being unprepared won’t work in your favour, so as more people begin to look at shifting roles, it’s crucial that job seekers don’t allow the strong recruitment market to lead to complacency.”



