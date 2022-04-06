Poo-Pourri, the Original Before-You-Go toilet spray is breaking out of the bathroom with

the UK launch of Home-Pourri. Known around the world for eliminating one of the world’s biggest odour issues, the launch of Home-Pourri sees the brand begin its transition to a natural odour elimination company across all aspects of the home.



Home-Pourri refreshes any stinky room, through its Proprietary natural Funk Lock Technology which works through permanently neutralising odour molecules before they reach your nose.



“Odour is only natural – and so is Home~Pourri,” said Founder and CEO Suzy Batiz. “Instead of solely focusing on eliminating odour in the bathroom with Poo~Pourri, we’re thrilled to be putting energy into growing the business and launching even more completely new, non-toxic, odour-eliminating products. Our products don’t just cover odours, they eliminate them at the source. And let’s face it, if we can handle poo, there’s truly nothing we can’t do.”



Poo~Pourri’s new and ever-expanding product portfolio helps further their mission to bring levity to a world weighed down by toxic odours, stigmas, and ingredients, while naturally eliminating odours everywhere.



Home-Pourri launches with three signature scents:



Fresh Air – a fresh and comforting scent that smells like clean laundry.



Lavender Sage – a calm and grounding scent of natural French lavender with notes of Clary sage.



Grapefruit Lychee Vanilla – bright, cheery grapefruit and lychee are rounded out with hints of real vanilla.



Home-Pourri can be used around the home, whether this is to cleanse the air or to freshen up curtains, carpets & couches and even rubbish bins, with Home-Pourri over 99% of air and home odour is eliminated in less than 60 seconds*.



Just like all Poo-Pourri products, Home-Pourri uses NO synthetic fragrance, parabens, phthalates, aerosols, alcohol, or formaldehyde. All products are cruelty free and vegan.



Home-Pourri launches today on PooPourri.co.uk

Price: £9.95



About Poo~Pourri:



Founded by entrepreneur Suzy Batiz in 2007 under the name Poo~Pourri, Poo~Pourri is an odor elimination company that removes unpleasant scents from the home, body and beyond to ensure that all aspects of life smell wayyy better—without the funk of toxic ingredients or stigmas. All Poo~Pourri products are made to be household, earth, and family friendly. Formulated with natural ingredients, Poo~Pourri products are guaranteed to perform better than other natural and chemical alternatives. Poo~Pourri offerings are sold in over 50,000 retail locations globally, with UK stockists; Boots, Holland & Barrett,

FeelUnique, Ocado and Amazon.co.uk.



*Scientifically tested in a laboratory-controlled setting against cigarette smoke, pet, and kitchen malodors