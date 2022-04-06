LONDON (6 April 2022) — For those who want to transform their love of writing and travel into a career and see their work published in one of the UK’s most successful travel magazines, the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Travel Writing Competition 2022 offers a foot in the door. The title aims to discover the best new talent from the UK and Ireland with its annual competition.



Past winners have gone on to write for the magazine, reporting on their winning trip and kickstarting a media career.



Entrants must simply submit an original 500-word article on an inspirational travel experience. The editors at National Geographic Traveller (UK) suggest keeping the narrative focused, aiming to capture the essence of a destination by engaging with the magazine’s ethos: immersive travel, local voices and authentic storytelling.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), says, “After a fantastic crop of entries in 2021, I’m thrilled to be launching our Travel Writing Competition once more. With Covid-19-related entry requirements all but scrapped for many destinations, 2022 promises new horizons – and fresh opportunities for storytelling. As ever, the magazine also champions travel closer to home, and the other judges and I are looking forward to submissions featuring experiences within our own borders, as well as those further afield.”



The closing date for entries is 24 July 2022 at 23.59, and the winner and runners up will be announced in the November issue. Terms and conditions apply. Find more details online at nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel-writing-competition-2022



The grand prize

National Geographic Expeditions is offering the grand prize winner and a guest the opportunity to discover the spectacular east coast of Greenland on board Le Commandant Charcot, Ponant’s luxury expedition ship. The 11-day voyage through fjords, icebergs and glaciers offers the chance to spot seals, Arctic foxes and even polar bears. Travellers can also learn about the traditions of the Greenlandic Inuit, too, whose lives follow the rhythm of the changing seasons. The prize includes return flights from London to Iceland for fixed departure dates (5-15 May 2023) and is non-transferable. nationalgeographicexpeditions.co.uk



The winner of the Travel Writing Competition 2021 won an eight-night luxury tour of Kenya, courtesy of Kuoni and Governors’ Camp Collection. Read the winning entries online: nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel-writing-competition-2021-results



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.10, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel for more information.







Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Twitter: twitter.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Instagram: instagram.com/NatGeoTravelUK



The National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle devices: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital



###



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in over 170 countries, with several print and digital products and over 1/2 a billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world.



For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.







CONTACT:



For editorial enquiries:

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906



Pat Riddell, editor

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

pat.riddell@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Maria Pieri, editorial director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, managing director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Anthony Leyens, CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk