LONDON (7 April 2022) — The May issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. The cover story this month focuses on the UK’s 15 national parks — from the highest peaks and deepest lochs to the most biodiverse countryside and treasured historical sites. Far from being just beautiful places to admire, they’re also adventure playgrounds, living classrooms and green spaces that bring joy, health and wellness to people nationwide. These tranquil spaces and historical sites have grown and evolved over the decades to offer hands-on action and adventure amid spectacular backdrops. We explore the best places to get involved, give back and go wild.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



St Lucia: Volcanic landscapes and hiking trails steeped in history await in this Caribbean paradise.

Senegal: From Dakar’s jazz clubs to rousing carnivals, music runs deep in the West African nation.

Seoul: Among the high-rises of modern South Korea, peaceful pockets of the capital are still rich in tradition.

Washington, DC: A wave of restaurants and ‘Wild West’ breweries are championing the city’s proud diversity.

Zagreb: Community spirit defines Croatia’s capital, from its morning markets to late-night bars.

Menorca: Contemporary art, ancient history and dazzling blue seas on the Balearic isle.

Vancouver: From barbecue to bao buns, Chinese cuisine is writ large across the city’s food scene.

Sydney: When it comes to hotels, the city’s eclectic neighbourhoods are the places to be.



Smart Traveller: All eyes are on Stonehenge this year; the world’s ultimate flower festival; family forest adventures across the world; where to stay in Rome; on the trail of Dublin’s literary heritage; what not to miss in the Lincolnshire Wolds; a guide to San Antonio, Texas; and the best kit for rock climbing.



Notes from an author: Nanjala Nyabola on Haiti.

Meet the adventurer: Benedict Allen on the role of explorers in the 21st century.



Travel Talk: Ask the Experts has advice on Australia’s restrictions and what makes a good second-timer’s itinerary; the best route for a beginner on the Camino de Santiago; open-water swimming in the UK; and entry requirements for Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, the infographic takes a look at the wreck of Endurance, and Hot Topic tackles ‘ghost flights’. And we take a deep-dive into community-based tourism initiatives around the world and the benefits of it being done well.



