It’s the moment our customers have been waiting for!

We have finally reopened our Doncaster based furniture showroom!



During 2020 we unfortunately had to close down our beloved furniture showroom for the safety of our staff and the general public.



This week we have reopened and our bestselling furniture, mirrors and home accessories are now available to view in person!



Customers can purchase items directly from the showroom and take them home that day, place an order with our team for a home delivery or pick up their click & collect orders!



Our friendly customer care team is available to help with any questions they may have about any of our items and all in stock products are available to be seen in person, even if they aren’t on display in our showroom, our team will get one out of our warehouse for you!



Come down to visit and treat yourself to something new for your home!



We hope to see you soon!

The Melody Maison Team







Address, Directions, Opening Times & Contact Information:



Melody Maison Limited, Lords Wood Road

Harworth, Doncaster

DN11 8BZ



Our showroom is based in Harworth, Doncaster, South Yorkshire. Just off of junction 34 of the A1 motorway.



Opening Times:

Monday - Friday

10am - 4pm



Call: 01302 741 000

Email: customerservices@melodymaison.co.uk