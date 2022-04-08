HRH The Prince of Wales Grants Royal Warrant to Carbon Gold purveyors of award-winning Biochar products





April 2022 - Carbon Gold is delighted to announce they have been granted the honour of a Royal Warrant from His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales as supplier of Biochar products to the Royal Household.



Royal Warrants of Appointment are a mark of recognition to those who supply goods or services to the households of Her Majesty the Queen or His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales for at least five years and who have an ongoing trading arrangement. Warrants have always been regarded as demonstrating excellence, quality, and sustainability and are highly prized.



Royal Warrant Holders represent a cross-section of trade and industry. They range from traditional craftspeople to global and multinational firms operating at the cutting edge of technology.



Whatever their size or specialisation, Warrant Holders are united by their commitment to the highest standards and are a mark of the best of British.



Founder of Carbon Gold, Craig Sams, commented, "It is with enormous pride that Carbon Gold has been granted the Royal Warrant. As a B Corp accredited company, we work hard to amplify our environmentally positive message with our peat and synthetic-chemical free Biochar range, approved by the Soil Association for organic growing. We are delighted to have been recognised with such a prestigious accolade for supplying Biochar products to the Royal Household”.



Ends



For more information about the Royal Warrant, please visit www.royalwarrant.org





For media enquiries: jennifer@carbongold.com - Tel: 077100 30525







Editor's Notes: About Carbon Gold



Carbon Gold was founded by Craig Sams, (creator of Green & Blacks Chocolate, and Whole Earth Foods) as an organic, peat-free planting aid.



Following a few years of incredible results from third-party scientific trials looking into enriched Biochar's effect on plant health, Carbon Gold's natural organic biochar products were quickly adopted by the commercial crop growing, tree care and sports turf sectors.



Now its award-winning range has extended to home growers, gardeners and allotmenteers across the nation, improving soil health, plant health and human health.



Biochar is a high-carbon form of charcoal produced by "baking" organic matter at high temperatures and without oxygen, a process called "pyrolysis".



Because of its carbon purity, it doesn't degrade, so introducing it into your soil can bring a physical and permanent change. Biochar improves structure, aeration, water-holding capacity, and nutrient retention whilst also encouraging a resilient soil microbiome that supports healthy plant growth. It also increases the sequestration capacity in the ground and is a refuge for beneficial microbiology, such as mycorrhizal fungi, trace minerals, and healthy bacteria, added to improve plant health.



The company are B Corp accredited as a business that prioritises its employees, customers, community, and its impact on the world over profits.



Carbon Gold's award-winning Biochar products are FSC certified, and Soil Association approved for organic growing - – helping the planet, one garden at a time!