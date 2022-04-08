[April 2022] A recent survey conducted by floorcare experts VAX revealed that 87 percent of adults spend time each week clearing up spills and stains around the home. The new VAX SpotWash Duo and VAX SpotWash Home Duo are convenient and effective spot cleaners which make it easy to tackle everyday spills and stains, as well as being perfect for refreshing smaller areas.



Be prepared for unexpected accidents

All accidents are unexpected, but with a lightweight spot cleaner that’s easy to grab, there’s no need to panic when the inevitable happens; dropped food on carpets and rugs, finger marks and drink spills on upholstery, or even mess from our beloved pets.



Among the 2000 adults polled, food and drink spills emerged as some of the most common accidents which respondents act upon, with over 70 per cent saying they would attempt to clean up food, wine, tea and coffee spills as soon as they happen. Over 60 per cent would try and clear up dirty footprints as soon as they spot them too.



33 per cent also admitted to hiding a carpet stain in their home with a piece of furniture, rug or something else. With a VAX spot washer you can quickly and easily tackle spills and stains as soon as they occur, instead of hiding them!



The new VAX SpotWash Duo and VAX SpotWash Home Duo combine powerful suction with dedicated, deep cleaning tools and specifically formulated cleaning solution which is designed to target everyday spills and stains. With cleaning attachments that are coated with an antimicrobial treatment to help prevent the growth of bacteria between uses, you can be sure of a hygienic clean time after time.



Convenient deep cleaning

It’s not just your carpets which require a regular deep clean; other areas such as stairs, upholstery, pet beds and even car interiors may also need a refresh from time to time, which is where these new additions to the VAX range can also come in handy. Being portable and compact in size means these versatile spot cleaners allow you to deep clean a variety of surfaces around the home, where a full-size carpet washer may not be as convenient.



Not only that, both the VAX SpotWash Duo and the VAX SpotWash Home Duo have been rigorously tested and approved by the UK’s trusted Good Housekeeping Institute. Choose between:



The VAX SpotWash Duo spot cleaner has an Everyday Tool for quick clean ups to whisk away everyday spills and stains, as well as a dedicated Messy Clean Up Tool perfect for dealing with unhygienic pet mess or grubby tasks like muddy trainer marks. Two separate tools allow you to avoid cross-contamination, by keeping the Everyday Tool separate and hygienic for day-to-day cleaning. Both tools come with two interchangeable attachments: 1 x Multi-Purpose attachment for carpets and soft surfaces, and 1 x Hard Floor Scrub attachment for sealed hard floors and tiles.



A handy self-clean function flushes the hose to help remove dirt and debris, making it a pleasure to use and return to neatly stow away, ready for the next household emergency!



The Good Housekeeping Institute says: “A lightweight, compact carpet cleaner that can remove tough stains from all your surfaces! Our GHI tester loved the SpotWash Duo that can really do it all!”



Perfect for busy homes with pets and children, additional tools make the VAX SpotWash Home Duo spot cleaner the must have cleaning companion.



As well as a dedicated Messy Clean Up Tool, the Extra Wide Wash Tool has a 75% wider cleaning path to help tackle larger areas and remove spills and stains quickly and easily. An additional Crevice Tool is game changing when it comes to combatting spills that have spread into awkward spaces; try it along furniture edges, furnishing creases, skirting boards and stair edges. The compact shape of the SpotWash Home Duo means it can be stored away conveniently in a cupboard ready for use, while the cleaning tools and solution pack away neatly into the storage bag.



The Good Housekeeping Institute says: “The SpotWash Home Duo removes stains and dirt effortlessly from your carpets and floors, leaving them fresher, cleaner and softer for longer!”



Popular reasons to own a spot cleaner

Looking after our carpets, rugs and soft furnishings not only keeps them looking refreshed and odour-free but may also help you prolong their life span. With a VAX spot cleaner, it’s easy to take care of spills and stains before they become harder to tackle, meaning there’s no need to worry about those little accidents again.



There are plenty of reasons why a spot cleaner is a useful addition to your cleaning armoury, with VAX customers finding that they are particularly useful for:



• Deep cleaning stairs, sofas, armchairs, mattresses and other soft furnishings

• Sucking up excess liquid and cleaning up after drink spills on carpets, sofas and hard floors

• Removing unsightly stains from upholstered car seats

• Cleaning up after baby and toddler mealtime spills

• Dealing hygienically with accidents when children are unwell

• Clearing up muddy foot and paw prints

• Taking the stress out of cleaning up puppy toilet training accidents and other stains left by pets.



Being lightweight and easy to store makes VAX spot washers the perfect solution for emergency spills or stain removal, as well as for convenient deep cleaning of smaller areas.

Where to buy



Available direct from www.vax.co.uk with free next day delivery:



• VAX SpotWash Duo, £139.99 (inc. 1 x 250ml VAX Spot Washer Cleaning Solution)



• VAX SpotWash Home Duo, £149.99 (inc. 1 x 250ml VAX Spot Washer Antibacterial Solution)



About VAX UK - 40 years of innovation

Established in 1977, floorcare experts VAX provide a wide range of products to meet your home’s cleaning needs, including cordless vacuum cleaners, carpet washers, spot cleaners, steam cleaners and cleaning solutions. Based in Droitwich, Worcestershire, our floorcare products lead the way in innovation and our mission continues to be making cleaning quicker, easier and more enjoyable.



