Excel Networking, the number one cabling brand in the UK market according to BSRIA research, has now certified all of its copper cabling to meet UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed), way ahead of the 2023 deadline.

The UKCA marking came into effect from 1st January 2021 because of the UK leaving the EU. All products entering the UK market will need to carry this marking from 1st January 2023, where previously the CE mark was used.



Neil Payne, Excel Product Manager commented “The Excel cable will carry both the UKCA and CE markings since the cable is sold in both Europe and the UK. The UKCA marking has no effect on the CPR classification, in fact it adds to the validity of the cable’s classification, as all cables are subject to a secondary test in the UK to verify the cables CPR classification.”



Neil continued “Having the UKCA in place so early gives our customers further assurance in the legal compliance and reliability when specifying and installing Excel cables, knowing that the correct certification is in place, particularly when bidding for projects in coming weeks where deployment runs into 2023.



Neil concluded “Our ‘Declaration of Performance’ certificates for each product will include both the UKCA and CE information and the product labels will also clearly show the markings. Products with the UKCA certification markings will start to enter our stocks over the next quarter. We encourage our customers to check the UKCA certification status of any other cables they are installing, as the date at which this becomes a legal requirement is fast approaching.”



Excel cable is available in various CPR Euroclasses but for installations to meet and comply with the British Standard BS6701:2016+A1:2017 they should meet the minimum standard of Euroclass Cca, s1b, d2, a2. Excel has worked tirelessly over the last few years to educate installation partners and consultants and has a full range of collateral in place that explains everything in detail - see https://excel-networking.com/understanding-cpr.



Excel cabling installations can also be covered by a 25-year warranty when installed by an authorised Excel Partner.



To view the full range of Excel copper cabling products available from Mayflex in the UK please visit https://excel-networking.com/copper/cabling.

Contact the Mayflex sales team on 0800 75 75 65 or email sales@mayflex.com for prices and availability.