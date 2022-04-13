Leading sustainable jewellery brand Lebrusan Studio has been selected as one of a handful of shortlisted finalists in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative and Designer of the Year categories at this year’s National Association of Jewellers (NAJ) Awards.



Despite the awards receiving countless nominations and the independent brand facing stiff competition from a broad selection of the jewellery sector, Lebrusan Studio impressed the NAJ team and secured a coveted spot on not one but two shortlists.



The CSR Initiative Award is given to a company that’s delivered an activity which has contributed to wider society, a specific community or a cause through raising awareness and contributing time and funds. Lebrusan Studio is shortlisted on the basis of having raised £1,000 earlier this year for The Global March Against Child Labour, an international network of trade unions, teachers’ associations and civil society organisations working towards the shared goal of eliminating and preventing all forms of child labour, slavery and trafficking.



In acknowledgement of 2021 as the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour, Lebrusan Studio spent six months raising awareness of child labour in jewellery supply chains and gathering funds for Global March, encouraging direct donations to the charity via a dedicated fundraising page called Lebrusan Studio Against Child Labour. To incentivise engagement, the brand offered rewards in exchange for donations, including pairs of hand-crafted silver filigree stud earrings for donations of £100+ and discount codes for use across online collections.



Meanwhile, the NAJ’s Designer of the Year Award is handed to a designer who has consistently demonstrated a high level of professionalism, integrity and honesty. Lebrusan Studio’s esteemed Creative Director Arabel Lebrusan is put forward for the title as a result of her extensive practical knowledge, distinctive vision, flair for interpreting her clients’ ideas and unfaltering commitment to sustainable materials and manufacture.



A leading artist and designer never shy about using these platforms to campaign for a fairer and more sustainable jewellery sector, Lebrusan has been particularly busy this past year. Alongside her day-to-day roles of operating an ethical lifestyle business and designing unique jewels for bespoke clients, she has revealed her Freedom Collection of combinable stacking rings for LGBTQ+ couples; established social commentary via her new contemporary art exhibition Blunt Blades; and shared candid think-pieces on a variety of ethical issues within the industry, including the ‘natural diamonds v. lab-grown diamonds’ debate and the importance of boycotting Russian conflict diamonds.



“We work really hard to make Lebrusan Studio a brand which is meaningful, memorable and has a tangible positive impact on the lives of others,” Lebrusan says. “It’s a real honour to have these efforts acknowledged.

“We’d like to thank everyone behind this exciting development and say a huge ‘congratulations’ to our fellow finalists. Good luck, all!”



Ben Massey, Principal Officer at the NAJ says: “Our wholehearted congratulations to the entire Lebrusan Studio team who thoroughly deserve these places on the NAJ Awards shortlist. We were thrilled with the volume of nominations we received and all those who have secured a place on our shortlist should be very proud indeed. We know you have done incredible things over the last 12 months and have worked hard to counteract the challenges of the pandemic. This is a moment to celebrate all you have achieved!”



The NAJ Awards Ceremony will take place on the evening of June 12, 2022, during the Members’ Gala Dinner at the NAJ Summit 2022.







Notes to editor:

E: arabel@lebrusanstudio.com

T: 07946942350

W: www.lebrusanstudio.com

Social media: @lebrusanstudio





About Lebrusan Studio:

Lebrusan Studio is a jewellery brand that prides itself on beautiful design, beautiful craftsmanship and beautiful ethics. We commission only the best craftspeople in the UK and Spain and work solely with precious metals and gemstones that have been sustainably and ethically sourced – because we don’t support exploitation of any sort. The UK’s first ever Fairtrade Gold licensees, we also offer Fairmined Ecological Gold and 100% recycled materials across our collections.