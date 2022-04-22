VELLO GmbH



VELLO BIKE – the innovative folding bike manufacturer and mobility provider from Austria will present the first folding electric bike under 10 kg for the first time at the London Cycle Show. The official bike presentation will take place on Friday 22nd of April, 10:30 at the VELLO stand W314 at the Show.



London’s Royal College of Art graduate, industrial designer and VELLO company founder Valentin Vodev, says, "with its patented lightweight 1.9 kg full-titanium VELLO frame and 8-seconds-folding mechanism, we have managed to push the boundaries for lightweight folding electric bikes. It weighs 9.9 kg whilst using off-the-shelve standard component parts. This sets a huge milestone in the bike industry”. In addition: “with our folding bike models, VELLO has already successfully established itself as an innovative folding bike brand in Germany and France. The next logical step for us is to expand to the cradle of folding bikes here in the United Kingdom”.



All VELLO folding e-bikes, including this new ultra-lightweight electric VELLO bike, are equipped with the all-in-one rear-hub motor:

- Lightweight starting at 9,9 kg electric (6,5 kg non-electric)

- Fast folding in 8 seconds

- Large 20-inch wheels with small folding size (57x79x29 cm)

- Energy recuperation

- All-in-one electric motor with built-in battery

- Connectivity via app

- Electronic motor lock

- Theft location

- Optional external remote control with boost function



With its built-in 4 sensors and unique KERS technology (kinetic energy recovery system), known from Formula-1 cars, the battery can recharge while braking or going downhill. VELLO folding electric bikes have a wide range - when fully charged, the battery lasts from 50 km at maximum engine power to nearly unlimited using the full recuperation mode.



The additional slope sensor integrated in the electric motor functions similarly to a gear shift in that it adjusts the motor assistance automatically for optimal cadence.



Optionally, the VELLO bikes can be equipped with the Schlumpf Drive gear system: Speed Drive for urban settings or Mountain Drive for rural ascends. With the planetary gearing Speed-Drive, speeds well beyond the 25 km/h limit for electric motors are possible with a comfortable cadence. With the Mountain-Drive, on the other hand, steeper climbs of up to 17% can be tackled easily.



In addition to the VELLO electric folding e-bikes, the complete VELLO model-range will be presented at the London Cycle Show. All VELLO bikes are available at our UK distributor About the Bike, 124B Dalston Lane, E8 1NG, London. More information on VELLO is available online: https://vello.bike



The official presentation of the lightest folding electric bike will take place at our stand W314 at the London Cycle Show on April 22nd at 10:30, Alexandra Palace, London N22 7AY.



Please contact us if you would like to test any VELLO bike for your media release.



Further press information on this release: https://vello.bike/LondonCycleShow



Additional VELLO media content:

https://vello.bike/press_downloads



Media contact:

Pascal Storer

Reinprechtsdorferstrasse 58-60

1050 Vienna, Austria

Phone: +436609983556

E-mail: press@vello.bike