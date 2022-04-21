The Global Business Visa which came into force this month is a step in the right direction, but more is needed if the UK is to build a globally dynamic workforce. That’s according to the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo).



Tania Bowers, Global Public Policy Director at APSCo, commented:



“A year on from Brexit we’re still seeing the ramifications of the UK’s exit from the Bloc – with skills and resources being hard hit. APSCo has been lobbying for a more appropriate visa route into the UK for independent contractors and the self-employed to ensure the economy has access to the international skills it needs to thrive in what is a highly uncertain and competitive landscape. This new Global Business Visa is a step in the right direction to make the UK more attractive to workers across Europe, however there are several limitations in the new visa that will reduce the impact of this change. The sponsorship requirement, for example, makes this visa route less viable for those from the flexible segment of the workforce.”



“APSCo is also concerned that there’s no joined-up approach across Europe when it comes to engaging contractors and self-employed professionals. Requirements vary from country to country and, as is the case in Belgium, across regions too. A globally mobile, dynamic and flexible workforce supports skills development – particularly in labour-short areas such as technology. Economies will benefit from the ability to not only bring in international resources, but also send talent across borders to gain global experience and intelligence.”



