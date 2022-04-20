The ESCP Professor and Founder of the European Center for Digital Competitiveness has been named a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader 2022 as the single honouree from Germany this year. The Forum of Young Global Leaders is an independent non-profit foundation bringing together diverse and dynamic leaders for a personalized three-year leadership programme.



With 1,400 members and alumni representing over 120 nationalities, Young Global Leaders (YGLs) head governments and Fortune 500 companies, are recipients of Nobel Prizes and Grammy Awards, and serve as UN Goodwill Ambassadors. Each year thousands of candidates are publicly nominated. Candidates are then evaluated by a selection committee, which selects no more than 120 new members each year.



The aim of the Forum of Young Global Leaders is to cultivate a community of responsible leaders to build bridges across sectors, regions, ideologies, and identities, and to develop ambitious, collaborative projects to tackle the global challenges that others shy away from.



As a co-founder of the European Center for Digital Competitiveness, Professor Meissner’s mission is to help bring Europe to the forefront of future technologies and contribute to the continent’s transformation towards a digital economy. The research at his chair “Strategic Management and Decision Making” at ESCP Business School combines the fields of strategy, technology, and psychology. It focuses on the interplay of artificial intelligence and human decision makers in the strategy process.



“The YGL Community is active in today’s most exciting fields, from the circular economy to digital governance to contribute towards positive change in the world”, says Professor Meissner. “As part of this inspiring community, I am excited to make a contribution towards a more peaceful and diverse society as well as the technological progress in Europe.”



Professor Frank Bournois, Executive President and Dean of ESCP Business School says: “Philip Meissner embodies our school’s values and with his pioneering spirit, continues to inspire and educate purpose-driven leaders. Being named a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader is an extraordinary honour and recognition for his work.”



“I am delighted and honored to congratulate Philip on this highly prestigious award, recognising his cumulative contributions on digital competitiveness. This recognition of Philip’s scholarship enhances the dynamic research culture of ESCP that promotes and encourages innovative and impactful research”, says Pramuan Bunkanwanicha, Associate Dean for Research.



“The leaders celebrated today have demonstrated exceptional ingenuity and vision across their fields. While they represent diverse sectors, regions and issue areas, they are united in their commitment to lead towards a more inclusive and sustainable world", said Mariah Levin, Head of the Forum of Young Global Leaders.



Notable members of the Forum of Young Global Leaders include German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and French President Emmanuel Macron. More information on the new YGL class can be found here. Further information on the Forum of Young Global Leaders can be found here.



About the European Center for Digital Competitiveness by ESCP Business School



The European Center for Digital Competitiveness was founded at ESCP Business School in Berlin with the goal of bringing digital competitiveness to the political and public debate, where it currently only plays a minor role. Given the digital revolution that our economy and society currently face, digital competitiveness must take center stage in debates to secure our prosperity for the future. Similarly, in this increasingly dynamic environment, we want to support the initiative to position Europe as a global leader for the responsible application of technology for the benefit of society.



About ESCP Business School



ESCP Business School was founded in 1819. The School has chosen to teach responsible leadership, open to the world and based on European multiculturalism. Six campuses in Berlin, London, Madrid, Paris, Turin and Warsaw are the steppingstones that allow students to experience this European approach to management.



Several generations of entrepreneurs and managers were thus trained in the firm belief that the business world may feed society in a positive way. This conviction and ESCP’s values - excellence, singularity, creativity and plurality - daily guide our mission and build its pedagogical vision.



Every year, ESCP welcomes 8000 students and 5000 managers from 140 different nationalities. Its strength lies in its many business training programmes, both general and specialized (Bachelor, Master, MBA, Executive MBA, PhD and Executive Education), all of which include a multi-campus experience.



It all starts here.



Website: www.escp.eu



Follow us on Twitter: @ESCP_BS