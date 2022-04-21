The former head of sales at British Gas, Phill Cox, will help the fastest growing boiler industry disrupter Heatable continue on their upwards trajectory.



Cox has enjoyed an illustrious career in the UK’s domestic heating market, holding several senior positions at British Gas including National Sales Performance Manager, Regional Sales Manager and most recently holding the prestigious position of Director of Sales.



With over 20 years’ experience delivering sales and operation growth, Phill is the ideal candidate to help a thriving market disruptor like Heatable take their expansion to the next level.



Heatable’s founder Sam Price added:



“It’s a real honour to have Phil join our team here at Heatable.”



“Since launching, we’ve achieved consistent, rapid and continued growth — double digit, year-on-year. What’s more impressive is that we’ve continue to be profitable throughout our expansion, unlike many who operate in this sector”.



“In order to maintain that continued growth, we see hiring top-tier talent as a key component and a vital part of us taking the business to the next level.”



“With such a prestigious background and impressive track record, Phill was obviously not short of offers from inside and outside of the industry so we feel particularly privileged that he saw something special in Heatable.”



There is little doubt that the individual that presided over British Gas operational leadership will have a huge impact, especially when you consider they currently sell an estimated 100,000 boilers every year and hold around 10% market share.



