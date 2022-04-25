Lithe Audio’s all-weather Bluetooth Rock Garden Speaker is the ideal Father’s Day gift for dads who love listening to their favourite sounds while gardening, BBQ-ing or chilling outdoors. The ‘Rock’ is designed to blend in perfectly with your garden surroundings, and offers unrivalled sound quality from an outdoor speaker.



It couldn’t be easier to install and use: simply find a power source and plug in using an IP68 outdoor power connector. Simply connect your Bluetooth device, and start playing your favourite tracks. You can also use voice control when connected to Alexa or Google devices. It really is that simple. The Rock Speaker retails at £300 for a single speaker; £450 for a pair. Available from www.outdoor-speakers.co.uk, www.ceiling-speakers.co.uk, www.audiovolt.co.uk, www.kbaudio.co.uk and Amazon.



The Garden Speaker that really rocks:



• Pin sharp clarity: brings ‘instant’ high tech, high quality sound to your garden with an all-in-one solution

• Discreet design: designed to fit discreetly into your surroundings in the shape of a rock

• Bluetooth built-in: connects to any Bluetooth device, with a wireless range of up to 10m

• Voice control: works with Alexa and Google devices

• Plug and Play: unlike other garden speakers that require drilling and cabling from inside the house, and a separate amplifier, the Lithe Audio rock speaker has the amp built in and can be simply plugged in to an outdoor socket

• Use all year round: housed in tough, resilient IP56 fibreglass in a speckled finish, the speaker is exceptionally rugged to withstand the outdoors. And of course, it’s fully waterproof – making it ideal for the garden, whatever the weather

• The single rock speaker comes with five metres of low voltage power cable and outdoor transformer with plug. The pair of rock speakers come with 10m of additional outdoor speaker cable and weather-proof cable connectors.

www.litheaudio.com



About Lithe Audio

Lithe Audio (www.litheaudio.com) is a UK Company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of high quality, innovative electrical products such as ceiling speakers, wall speakers, wireless garden speakers and TV accessories such as motorised wall mounts - all for commercial or residential applications. Lithe Audio was founded in 2014 by the team of professional electrical product designers behind the successful Retrotouch brand www.retrotouch.co.uk .All Lithe Audio products have been designed in-house by the same established Retrotouch team to ensure that they are state-of-the-art and deliver superb sound quality. The Lithe Audio range is ideal for consumers/DIY enthusiasts, builders, developers, interior designers, commercial property developers and hotels.