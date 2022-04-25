April 2022, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has appointed Simon Steer in the role of Director of Sales for Security.



Simon has extensive experience in the industry having previously worked for Indigo Vision for the last 10 years, where his last position was Sales Director covering the UK and Ireland and prior to that he worked for an installer for 8 years in the security industry.



Ross McLetchie, Sales Director at Mayflex commented, “We are delighted to welcome Simon to the team, he has good technical knowledge and commercial experience and great leadership qualities which will all be crucial for driving our continued growth of our security focused business.”



Ross continued “Simon will be leading our external security team with a focus on the UK and he will be working closely with our security vendors to continue building our close relationships with brands such as Avigilon, Axis, Hikvision, Milestone, Mobotix, Paxton, Suprema and Wavestore to name but a few.”



Simon commented, “I’m very much looking forward to being part of the Mayflex team, it’s a business that has continued to grow and evolve and one that puts the customer at the heart of everything that it does. I’m excited about getting to know my team, the Mayflex associates and most importantly getting to know and support our customers.”



Ross concluded “In the first few weeks Simon will undergo a comprehensive induction to bring him up to speed on everything that is Mayflex and particularly around our security business. For anyone needing to make contact with Simon, he will be available at simon.steer@mayflex.com or mob 07787 527376.”



For further details on the full range of security products distributed by visit the Mayflex website.