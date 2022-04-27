After seeing the nation coming together over the past two years like never before Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland is celebrating volunteers, charities, and organisations’ community spirit at Volunteer Expo Live.



The national event, which is taking place for the first time at the NEC Birmingham after being hosted as a virtual event last year, seeks to connect those interested in volunteering with the charity sector under one roof.



Taking place on the 6th and 7th May, the free event will bring people together from across society to inspire and celebrate those who love to give something back. The event will see celebrity speakers including English Rugby ace Ben Cohen, actress and Strictly star Chizzy Akudolu, and Olympic Champion Hannah Mills discuss causes close to their heart such as sustainability, mental health, and bullying.



Amanda Watkin, General Secretary of Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland, commented on the event: “A lot has changed for our communities over the past couple of years, but what has become apparent is people’s enthusiasm for doing good for others. However, as our lives start to get busier people are struggling to find an outlet where they can volunteer.



“Volunteer Expo Live is a great chance to learn more about how you can help and more importantly where. As the first event of its kind, we hope Volunteer Expo Live will form part of a legacy that will leave a positive impact on the world going forward. Volunteering doesn’t just create change but it is also extremely rewarding and fun for individuals involved.”



A recent survey by the Together Coalition found that an estimated 12.4 million people have volunteered during the Covid-19 pandemic, and 4.6 million of those did so for the first time.



Volunteer Expo Live will help even more people find meaningful volunteering opportunities to suit their interests, time commitments and desire to make a difference.



The event will feature over 70 exhibition stands, with visitors being able to chat and meet with a range of local, national and international charities and social impact organisations.



Spanning across many different areas such as health, homelessness, the environment and disability, there is a high chance someone can find a cause that speaks to them at Volunteer Expo Live and it be the next step in their volunteering journey.



Those attending will also be able to take part in engaging workshops, including a food packing event to support Ukrainian refugees, as well as be in the audience for some outstanding speakers who are really making a difference in the volunteering community.



To find out more about what’s in store for the event, and book your free tickets, head to www.volunteerexpo.co.uk/live



ABOUT ROTARY INTERNATIONAL IN GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND AND VOLUNTEER EXPO:



Rotary International in Great Britain & Ireland is a membership and humanitarian service organisation. Through membership of their local Rotary club, members use their time and talents to make a difference in their own communities and around the world.



There are over 1,600 clubs in Great Britain and Ireland with over 36,000 members. Rotary is open to anyone over the age of 18 who wants to give back to their community, meet new people and have fun.



Volunteer Expo was created and is hosted by Rotary in Great Britain and Ireland. After postponement in 2020 and an online version in 2021, Volunteer Expo will be an in-person event in May 2022 at The NEC, Birmingham.



