Good design impacts almost every aspect of our lives - including how we work, live, communicate and relax - which is why the International Council of Design has created an annual event to celebrate it. To mark this year’s International Design Day on 27 April, we caught up with Lusso’s CEO and Founder, Wayne Spriggs, to share insights into the design process of the UK’s fastest-growing luxury home brand.



How did you first get involved in product design?

I was a property developer for over two decades, and during that time, it was challenging to source luxury bathroom ranges without compromising on quality, settling for basic designs, or completely blowing the budget. I knew exactly what I was looking for in terms of style and finish, so after a lot of planning and research, I bridged the market gap and created Lusso in 2014. Designing and developing my first line of freestanding baths and basins was a steep learning curve, but with the support of a fantastic team, I’m incredibly proud of the results.



How would you describe Lusso’s signature aesthetic?

Although the styles vary between each Lusso range, every collection is unified by our signature aesthetic of understated elegance. For Lusso, that means contemporary, confident shapes with sweeping curves, strong lines, and a muted palette of natural tones with accents of brushed gold, polished chrome, gunmetal and matte black.



Who or what are your design inspirations?

Along with the timeless elegance of heritage brands such as Patek Phillipe and Rolls-Royce, I admire the work of contemporary designer Phillipe Starck and the stunning luxury interiors created by Peter Marino for fashion houses including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi. I’m also hugely influenced by luxury property developments from across the world, and like to find inspiration in my own experiences too - from a stay in an elegant hotel to a drive in a beautifully engineered car.



What does the product development process look like at Lusso?

I steer the creative direction at Lusso - which involves overseeing the aesthetic, finish, and ingenuity of all of our ranges, and work to develop product concepts that are efficient, innovative, durable, and true to our signature style. We also carry out extensive research and prototype testing to ensure that every product we create maintains an exceptionally high standard of quality and longevity.



We often start with a specific design challenge that we know homeowners, hoteliers, or developers are looking to resolve and work from there. For example, we understand that many of our clients want less clutter and more convenience in their bathrooms, so in our new Couture range of bathroom furniture, we’ve included concealed beauty cabinets to meet those needs. We’re so happy with the finished results that we’re putting the collection forward for a number of prestigious product design awards, including the European design awards, and Archiproducts Design awards.



Why is it important for you to remain heavily involved in the design process?

Lusso has grown rapidly, which means that we now have a much bigger company and a much bigger team than when I started the business eight years ago. As a result, I could easily take a step back from the design and development of our products, however, I find it really rewarding. Building the brand has been an amazing journey for me, and one of the aspects that I enjoy the most is seeing my design concepts come to life.



What advice would you give to anyone looking to get started in product design?

My route into product design hasn’t been a traditional one, so don’t be put off if you don’t have formal qualifications - what matters most is that you have the passion, drive and vision to create something that fulfils a clear need. You also need to know your industry inside and out, be prepared to work long hours, and really listen to your clients - before setting up Lusso, I carried out an intense period of industry scope, meticulous planning, and relationship building with skilled global manufacturers, and I asked a lot of questions so I could get a deep understanding of what works and what doesn’t. It’s all been worth it, and designing products that bring luxury into people’s lives is incredibly fulfilling.



