Accomplished actor and Royal Shakespeare Company alumni DeObia Oparei (Game Of Thrones, Marvel's LOKI, Netflix's Sex Education), is launching a mentorship programme for the next generation of creative industry talent in the UK this Summer.



City Academy, one of the UK’s leading creative and performing arts academies, is accepting applications from across the creative and performing arts from those interested in this unique mentorship programme. Mentees will have access to City Academy’s leading courses across the creative spectrum up to the value of 2,000 GBP.



This programme is part of DeObia’s new Artist-in-Residency at City Academy, and open to everyone over the age of 18. DeObia is particularly interested in working with underrepresented artists and those who don't often see themselves reflected on stage and screen.



In partnership with City Academy, DeObia Oparei will offer guidance for the selected mentees as they explore their creative potential and ambitions. DeObia is passionate about supporting people from disadvantaged backgrounds and those whose circumstances have been similar to the obstacles and challenges he has faced himself. As a queer, black actor, DeObia has struggled through adversity to gain success in some of the most iconic Film and TV shows of recent years.



In the 12 month mentorship programme, mentees will receive personalised coaching in a group setting, network with like-minded individuals and enjoy expert feedback and support in their creative endeavours.



Mentees will benefit from:

Monthly mentoring sessions with DeObia.

2000 GBP worth of City Academy courses.

Free access to ‘CA Talks’ with leading industry panels.

Involvement in filming projects or events, led by DeObia and other leading industry professionals.

Industry insights and personal coaching.



Who can apply?

The Mentorship Program is open to all those who wish to take themselves and their artistic goals to the next level.



Mentees will need to demonstrate that they are passionate and committed to their growth, and have the motivation to action their project, idea, dream or goal over the course of the year.



To be eligible for a subsidised space on this course mentees must be:

18+ Years Old

Have a clear creative idea or ambition

Committed to the arts



All gender and non-binary expressions are welcome. Participants preferred pronouns will be heard and respected. Applications from underrepresented groups in the arts are encouraged.



Mentorship Application deadline is 23/05/2022. More information on the programme and on the application can be found on the City Academy website.



Enrico Nonino, student of City Academy, said of working with DeObia Oparei:



“Probably one of the most deep, transformative and eye-opening experiences I have had in years. Hard to describe how DeObia's passion for art makes you come out from your shell in such an intense, vibrant and harmonic way.”



Michael Ward, City Academy’s Managing Director, said:



“We are delighted to be working so closely with DeObia Oparei. He has been a close friend of the team for many years and it is our honour to contribute to such a fantastic programme for creatives in the UK.”



Chris Breen, Head of Experience at City Academy, said:

“This is a wonderful project for City Academy. Our students love learning from DeObia.. His creativity and passion for supporting and mentoring people to achieve greatness is unrivalled. I am confident that DeObia will inspire his mentees throughout this programme using his own personal experiences and non-traditional journey as a guide. We are all looking forward to seeing the fantastic projects that will come to life from this group of creatives.“



About City Academy:

City Academy is a performing and creative arts company that provides the space for individuals to invite creativity into their day. Working across 50 central London venues and 200 industry professionals, the company welcomes 30,000 students across 3000 courses each year. City Academy’s aim is to provide the skills and practical experience for adults to realise their ambitions in the creative and performing arts.



Quick facts:

City Academy courses are led by industry experts including writers, filmmakers, choreographers, artists and performers.

Partner venues include Sadler’s Wells, Old Diorama Theatre, Mountview and the English National Ballet.



Contact Details:

Company: City Academy

Press Contact: Aliya Siddique

Tel: 020 7042 8833

Email: aliya.siddique@city-academy.com

Website: www.city-academy.com

Instagram: @CityAcademyUK

Facebook: facebook.com/CityAcademy

YouTube: youtube.com/CityAcademy