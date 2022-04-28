JobAdder, a global recruitment software solution that helps agency and in-house recruiters find and manage talents more effectively, has announced that James Payne, a veteran in the recruitment and SaaS software space, is joining the company as its first Vice President of EMEA. In this new position, James will play a key role in expanding JobAdder’s presence in the EMEA region, through overall management of sales and marketing initiatives, as part of the company’s overall global expansion strategies.



James brings extensive experience in the recruitment technology space, previously acting as the Sales Director of Erecruit in the EMEA region - before the company was acquired by Bullhorn Inc. in 2019. He started his career in recruitment with Michael Page Group, spending six years managing several teams across the organisation. Some of his other leadership roles include stints at SaaS companies like BoardClic AB and Pure360, where he successfully developed productive teams, drove growth and scaled businesses up from the start-up level.



“James is a fantastic addition to our ever-expanding EMEA team, and is the perfect fit for our ambitious vision for growth in EMEA,” says Martin Herbst, CEO of JobAdder. “With his wealth of knowledge, his positive attitude, and most importantly - his leadership quality, I believe James can bring the right push to help our team promote and bring the signature JobAdder joy to more recruiters across the region. We are incredibly thrilled to have him on board.”



“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining the fantastic team at JobAdder,” says James Payne. They truly embody the philosophy of adding joy to the job of recruitment and I cannot wait to get started.”



Started in Australia in 2006, JobAdder has quickly expanded globally in recent years, currently boasting over 20,000 users across the world. Its headcount has doubled since 2019, with key global hires of Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Legal Counsel and Global Partnerships team.



