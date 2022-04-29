First-ever Online Marketplace for Upcycled Products

The Upcycling Market Curates Local Upcycled Products, Without the Greenwashing



London, United Kingdom: The Upcycling Market announces the launch of its site, a new online marketplace for purposeful and aesthetic upcycled goods made by small British & Irish brands. Featuring products that design with waste at scale to empower a circular economy, The Upcycling Market offers a convenient way for eco-curious and eco-conscious shoppers alike to discover truly sustainable local brands amidst a sea of high street greenwashing.



“We founded The Upcycling Market to make participating in the circular economy as easy and affordable as shopping on the high street, and to bring upcycling into the public discussion” says Jordan Borg, Co-Founder. “We see lots of people trying to make more sustainable choices, but being misled by high street brands making questionable sustainability promises” adds Antonio Prezzavento, Co-Founder.



Features and benefits of The Upcycling Market include:



- A curated collection of purposeful and aesthetic upcycled products made in Europe, minimising the long supply chains typically employed by high street retailers.



- Local brands for local customers—an exclusive shopping experience for UK customers, boosting our local economy and reducing shipping emissions.



- All products and brands on the site have been measured against a robust internal standard to ensure key circularity and sustainability criteria are met, in addition to incorporating upcycled materials.



- Providing a dedicated platform to the growing number of independent, local, and circular brands.



The Upcycling Market is available now, with products starting at just 5 GBP. For more information, visit https://theupcyclingmarket.com/.



About The Upcycling Market: Founded in 2021, The Upcycling Market aims to support the UK’s transition to a circular economy by curating a collection of upcycled alternatives from small local businesses in a single place online, making truly sustainable shopping easier than ever. The Upcycling Market was founded with the mission to empower regular people to divert waste from landfill with every single purchase they make, celebrating mindful, sustainable consumption.