Global cybersecurity firm, SonicWall, will be at the forefront of UK government cyber strategies whilst attending flagship conference CYBERUK this May



3 May 2022, London- SonicWall, global leader in cybersecurity solutions and publisher of the world’s most quoted ransomware threat intelligence, is set to take centre stage at the UK Government's flagship cybersecurity event, CYBERUK 2022, taking place on 10–11 May in the ICC Wales in Newport.



SonicWall is committed to supporting the National Cyber Security Centre's efforts to tackle the cyber threat. In SonicWall’s latest threat report, there was a record-breaking 1885% increase of global ransomware attacks against the government sector in 2021, providing the proof that the UK is massively set to ramp up its defences to block the rise of cyberattacks. SonicWall will play a role in these initiatives through its participation at the CYBERUK conference, with its main theme being ‘Cyber Security for the Whole of Society’.



As ransomware continues its exponential growth, SonicWall will form a key part of the NCSC’s ransomware focus, with its workshop ‘Ransomware’s Savage Reign: Building Defence and Resiliency Across Hybrid Environments’. The workshop, led by James Musk, Director Public Sector UK and Stan Davidson, Principal Solutions Architect at SonicWall will cover:



An overview of the current threat landscape.

An in-depth analysis of the latest ransomware trends.

A visual and interactive simulation of how ransomware attacks operate today at home and in the office.

The defence in-depth strategies organisations must adopt to build resiliency for a hybrid workforce.



Standing alongside other influential speakers from NCSC, UK law enforcement and the Information Commissioner's Office, SonicWall seeks to highlight the importance of public-private partnerships as well as internal collaboration within enterprises. With this, organisations can more successfully strategise and innovate to keep society safe from attack while cybercriminals continue to evolve, motivated by financial gain.



Public healthcare organisations remain a key target for hostile actors, whether nation-state funded or independent. To answer core questions, SonicWall will also publish a video with its partner, Healthcare Computing, to enable a better understanding of cybersecurity in the healthcare sector.



“As legacy IT concerns become more apparent in the UK’s healthcare sector, the state of its cybersecurity is a main topic in need of being addressed. As a sector that revolves around looking after human lives, modernising and securing its digital infrastructure should be top priority” says James Musk, Director Public Sector UK. He continues: “Especially after 2021 brought a 755% increase in ransomware attacks on the global healthcare sector, those in charge should be concerned that if the sector’s IT cybersecurity and IT flaws are not dealt with correctly, we could be facing an influx of concerns in an already struggling industry”



SonicWall has also created a podcast that can be listened to, highlighting some of the most important cybersecurity conversations alongside prime influencers, including from the NCSC itself.



Ransomware poses a huge risk to UK organisations, and it has never been more important to have effective defence and mitigation measures in place,” said Eleanor Fairford, Deputy Director for Incident Management, NCSC. “Industry partnerships are vital to broadening our understanding of the threat landscape and supporting organisations to respond to ransomware attacks. We are delighted to be joined by SonicWall at CYBERUK to share insights on the latest trends”.



More information about accessing the event and this year’s programme, exhibitors, speakers, and sponsors can be found on the dedicated CYBERUK website.



About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organisations mobilising for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.



About CYBERUK

CYBERUK is the UK government’s flagship annual cyber security event.

Held over two days at the ICC Wales Newport on 10-11 May, CYBERUK 2022 will be attended by more than 1500 delegates, integrating cyber security leaders with technical professionals, strengthening the cyber security community. It will provide a key opportunity for the whole cyber security community to reconnect, discuss business needs and review the changing threat landscape.

CYBERUK will be delivered by NCSC and sponsors across four distinct streams of activity: resilience and tackling the threat; technology and the ecosystem; local to global leadership; interactive workshops.



About NCSC

The NCSC supports the most critical organisations in the UK, the wider public sector, industry, SMEs as well as the public. When incidents do occur, it provides effective incident response to minimise harm to the UK, help with recovery, and learn lessons for the future.





UK SonicWall Media Contact

Tamsin Hill

Positive

thill@positivemarketing.com