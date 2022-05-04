Global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions), has launched a new solution to help employers build their own in-house recruitment teams as a shortage of recruiter resources continues to impact talent acquisition strategies.







With job vacancies continuing to surpass records, the demand for skilled hiring professionals has rapidly grown. Through its new ‘Recruiter Skilling’ solution, AMS is able to pull on its talent acquisition experience to not only help firms identify the right applicants for the role, but also provide the expert training and on-going support to ensure firms can build effective talent teams quickly.







Recruiter Skilling is part of the AMS Talent Lab which is built on a philosophy of, and belief in, building and shaping talent to meet business needs. This newest addition to the AMS Talent Lab will sit alongside the firm’s ever-expanding Tech Skilling solution which has been designed to help clients solve the tech skills gap through upskilling and reskilling existing employees, and developing new talent, be that software engineers, or tech adjacent skills in data analytics or project management.







The Recruiter Skilling solution provides new recruitment team members with a ten-week intensive training program of which two weeks are dedicated to client-specific training. Ongoing training and mentorship from a team of experts is then provided until individuals become a member of the internal Talent Acquisition team.







David Leigh, Chief Executive Officer, AMS, comments:







“The current hiring landscape is incredibly competitive and talent acquisition practices are evolving rapidly. The pressure on hiring teams is greater than it has been for some time, and many are operating with reduced resources following initial cutbacks when the pandemic first struck. Businesses are now facing a need for talent across multiple remits, but in order to source these resources, they first need best-in-class recruitment teams.”







“As pioneers of RPO and as the recruitment partner to some of the world’s leading brands, we know what it takes to create a quality hiring team and how to create a diverse hiring team that reflects the differentiated workforce businesses want to build. There isn’t a hiring demand or talent acquisition strategy we haven’t seen across the globe, but in the end, all firms are finding themselves competing for the same in-demand recruiters. For these reasons, we launched this new solution to help businesses find and certify recruitment talent. Our Recruiter Skilling solution will enable us, through our expert training and coaching, to create a quality hiring team that is continuously equipped with the right skills to enable our clients to attract the best talent in the market.”







Ends







About AMS







We are AMS. Formerly Alexander Mann Solutions, AMS is a global total workforce solutions firm founded in 1996. We enable organizations to thrive in an age of constant change by building, reshaping, and optimizing workforces. We do this through talent acquisition and contingent workforce management, internal mobility and skills development, and talent and technology advisory services. Our solutions are delivered by our 8,000+ experts who live our passionate, bold, and authentic values. The ultimate aim is to help clients around the world, including 100+ blue-chip companies, create workforces that are fluid, resilient, diverse, and differentiated. We call this True Workforce Dexterity—and we’re here to help you achieve it. For more information, visit www.WeAreAMS.com.











Ends



Press contact



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790 705