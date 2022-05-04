There are a few major haircare mistakes that we often overlook and are unaware of, which may be causing you more stress than necessary. We live in an age of self-expression, and your hair is your crowning glory, so don't get caught up in the minor blunders that we all make.



Mariano Ruiz, Hairdresser and Founder of SheWolf Haircare, is here to help you navigate the path to happy hair, and he has shared some of his tips with you.



Mariano who is essentially a one-man show, is full of positivity, fun, and sincerity, which pervades the entire SheWolf Haircare collection. Mariano has been a hairstylist for over 25 years. That's a lot of hair advice he's gleaned over the years!



SECTION LIKE A PRO

Start sectioning the hair from the top front, then the sides, and work your way down. Depending on how full your hair is, you should aim for 5-8 sections. Go as wide as your hair brush, as this will allow you to brush the hair through without getting tangled up with the other sections.



SCRUNCH & GO

When towel-drying your hair, you should not simply shuffle your hair in the towel because this will agitate your hair cuticles. Rubbing your hair in the towel will create frizz. Simply wrap your hair in the towel and press the hair working downwards to remove the excess water. Remember tame your hair, not the fun!



I'VE GOT 99 PROBLEMS BUT OIL AIN'T ONE

When applying the hair oil, make sure that the product is evenly distributed in your hands. Begin at the mid-lengths and work your way down to the ends. Use what’s left and to slightly tame the flyaways. Proceed with a light-touch as if your hair was unicorn hair, you don't want to press too hard – be gentle!



CUT THROUGH THE GREASE & DON’T WASTE PRODUCT

The first shampoo will always produce less lather. The best way to activate the shampoo is to add a small amount of water, which will cut through the grease. It's a common mistake to add more shampoo to make it last longer, but you'll waste product. Take care of the pumps, and the pounds will take care of themselves.



HOWL WITH HAIRSPRAY

If you're going to use hair rollers, spray each strand of hair before putting it in the roller. This will ensure that the product is evenly distributed, giving you a much better hold and finish. You can spray your hair after all of the rollers are in place if you want, but don't overdo it or you'll end up with crispy hair – not a good look, my little SheWolf.



I'm a big fan of the 1980s, so if you want to add some OOMPH to your blow-dry, flip your hair upside down and spritz it with hair spray. You can easily accomplish this by tipping your head forward. Remember to howl on your way back - own that hair!



Mariano Ruiz is also available for additional comments and quotes on haircare tips, trends and product recommendations.



Additional imagery and press samples are available on request.



www.shewolf.com

Expertly created. Obsessively tested.



For additional press information, samples or quotes please contact MUSE Communications:

Cemo Imamzade: cemo@musecomms.co.uk and Linda Land: linda@musecomms.co.uk



T: 0207 199 6297|IG: @muse_communications|W: www.musecomms.co.uk|180 Kings Cross Road|London|WC1X 9DE