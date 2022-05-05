TrustPortal, has appointed Alf Saggese as Chief Revenue Officer. This major appointment will support the company’s fast growth and wider adoption of its industry-first, advanced HyperAutomation platform, capable of transforming the digital experiences of employees and customers: from the front - to the back-office, across any channel.



Alf brings over 30-years’ sales experience in transformative technologies: including early to current evolutions of enterprise automation. His consistent track record of building highly successful, industry-first categories includes sustained periods at IBM and more recently Blue Prism. At TrustPortal, he’ll be driving global sales strategies – while expanding its open ecosystem of best of breed technology vendors, solution providers and resellers.



Chris Lamberton, TrustPortal’s CEO said: “It’s great to have someone of Alf’s quality, connections and deep industry ecosystem knowledge join our team at a time when we’re rapidly expanding. He’s been there and done it many times over – so his supporting guidance will be hugely valuable. We anticipate that he’ll have a very positive impact on accelerating not only our commercial growth, but our partners growth too.”



Alf Saggese, Chief Revenue Officer at TrustPortal added: “TrustPortal’s HyperAutomation is about easily and swiftly designing and delivering the fluid, instantaneous, digital service interactions that both employees and customers deserve. I’m very excited by the vast potential of TrustPortal’s evolved capabilities and the vast opportunities these present – especially after working in the automation space for over 30 years.”



Alf concludes: “The key message for the market is that if you’re not already designing, developing and delivering transformed work that has a positive impact on employees and customers’ digital experiences; it’s time for a new HyperAutomation – enabled change. I’m looking forward to forming exciting joint value propositions with our amazing partners to help enterprises across the world swiftly gain huge benefits from digital experience transformation.”



About TrustPortal

TrustPortal is a UK HyperAutomation pioneer that’s digitally transforming employee and customer services and experiences across the globe. The catalyst is TrustPortal’s highly advanced enterprise HyperAutomation platform. It’s the first to intelligently augment and orchestrate people, robots, digital and AI in real-time: to deliver digital experience transformation© across the back to front-office and beyond - with unmatched ease, speed, scale and security.



Since 2017, TrustPortal’s patented technological capabilities have been consistently proved and evolved by playing a central role in mission-critical digital work transformation initiatives across the world’s biggest and brightest organisations including Telefonica, MetLife, IBM and EDF. Supporting TrustPortal is a growing open ecosystem of technology vendors including Blue Prism, UiPath, Automation Anywhere, Salesforce, ServiceNow, MS Dynamics, IBM and best of breed global resellers. https://www.trustportal.org