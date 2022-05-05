both institutions will be able to devise and provide increasingly effective developments to combat challenges faced by this sector.

The UCL Global Business School for Health (GBSH) has recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Metropolitan College of Greece, dedicating themselves to working together to improve global business and management for health.



Through this new collaborative relationship, the two institutions are committed to working together to enhance their development efforts in this sector. This will include undertaking joint research, collaborating on the design and delivery of executive education and short courses, and exploring collaborations on degree programmes and study abroad experiences.



The UCL GBSH is the world’s first business school dedicated to health and healthcare management. The school aims to elevate the global impact of healthcare delivery and transform healthcare access, experience, and outcomes around the world through offering programmes combining management and healthcare topics.



Professor Nora Ann Colton, Director of the UCL GBSH said,



“I am delighted to have Metropolitan College in Greece as a partner with UCL Global Business School for Health. Metropolitan College is the largest private College for university studies in Greece. We are particularly excited to work with them to deliver executive education training in healthcare management. Given their track record of innovation and quality in higher education, we believe that our collaboration will offer further opportunities to enhance our education and research in developing health systems that deliver improved outcomes for patients through leadership and management education.”



Metropolitan College, with eight state-of-the-art campuses nationwide, is the leading private higher education institution in Greece and the largest transnational education (TNE) provider in Europe. Its mission is to raise aspirations and educational attainment and contribute to the social, cultural and economic wellbeing and prosperity of the communities it serves.



The Principal of Metropolitan College of Greece, Dimitris Diamantis said:



"We have striven to deliver quality TNE in our 40 years of experience, which is achieved thanks to outstanding faculty, state-of-the-art infrastructure and a model of nationwide multi-campus TNE excellence, but also as a result of an internationalisation strategy that includes alliances of this type with world-class institutions in order to remain at the forefront of teaching and learning in various subjects.



"This MoU provides the platform for cooperation in research, education, and student and staff mobility that will be mutually beneficial. We are all excited about the potential that such cooperation with the UCL GBSH carries."



The UCL GBSH has been established to address issues seen in the global health sector, including labour shortages and gender inequality in leadership, as well as other issues brought to the forefront throughout the pandemic. Through this new collaboration with Metropolitan College of Greece, both institutions will be able to devise and provide increasingly effective developments to combat challenges faced by this sector.



