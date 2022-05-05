26-PAGE DIGITAL EZINE SAMPLE magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/jun22





LONDON (5 May 2022) — The June issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. The cover story this month focuses on Scandinavia — Denmark, Norway and Sweden — where nature throws out the rulebook. Shaped by the elements and ruled by the seasons, this is a region not only bound by cultural ties, but by a love for epic outdoor adventures. From oyster safaris on Denmark’s dramatic shoreline and wilderness camping in Norwegian national parks to learning about Sámi culture in Swedish Lapland, these are the ultimate Scandinavian experiences.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



South Africa: Safari projects are bouncing back after the pandemic in the country’s wild north east.

Portugal: Historic vines and traditional local sweets await on a journey through the Douro Valley.

Mauritius: Meet the conservationists preserving the islands’ extraordinary natural treasures.

Budapest: Seek out lesser-known neighbourhoods for a quieter side to the Hungarian capital.

Pittsburgh: The Steel City has forged a new identity, comprising cutting-edge galleries and epic cycling trails.

Jungfrau Region: Spectacular mountain scenery and fairytale villages in the Swiss Alps.

Tunisia: Discover fine wines and fiery flavours on the Cap Bon peninsula.

Edinburgh: The best hotels in the Scottish capital, from boutique boltholes to design dens.



Smart Traveller: The return of the European sleeper train; why New Zealand should be on your radar this year; where to stay in Seville; a tour of Berlin’s best museums; what not to miss in County Down’s Strangford Lough; a guide to Ottawa; and the best kit for sailing.



Notes from an author: Rebecca Lowe on Iran.

Meet the adventurer: Charlie Walker on the expeditions that shaped him.



Travel Talk: Ask the Experts has advice on alternatives to Italy’s Amalfi coast; suggestions for a Spanish language course abroad; tips on home swaps; and your rights if your flight is cancelled. Meanwhile, the infographic takes a look at the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury Festival, and Hot Topic assesses how the war in Ukraine is affecting travel. And finally, the renaissance of the British seaside and how investment, a focus on the environment and a new sense of community is continuing the interest.



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in over 170 countries, with several print and digital products and over 1/2 a billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world.



For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.







