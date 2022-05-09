Trinity Business School has unveiled its new strategy, formally committing to the mission of ‘transforming business for good’ and becoming net carbon neutral by 2030.



Driven by an awareness of the need ‘to act immediately and courageously’ to address major global challenges, such as the climate emergency, Trinity Business School has unveiled its new strategy to deliver business education and research ‘that promotes ethical leadership, eco-sustainability and humane business practices.’



Universities play a pivotal role in helping humanity address the changes and challenges of our time. This strategy has been created to realise the potential of the School and consequently address the greatest challenge ever facing the business community, the environmental emergency. The underlying principles of this strategy are to achieve enduring excellence in research and education as well as to define and pursue measures that will ‘put in more than it takes out’ in every area of activity.



With a number of sweeping strategic objectives set across all levels of teaching and operations, Trinity seeks to be Europe’s business school of choice for students looking to ‘transform business for good’. The School’s new strategy, to be fulfilled by 2030, will see Trinity Business School achieve several core targets:



Continuing to enhance the international reach of the School by building its reputation, profile, brand and distinctiveness as a university-based business school, and based on its own tradition of research-led, real-world and cutting-edge education engaged with business and society as a force for good.

To attract and nurture staff to lead all of the School’s areas of activity and, in the process, to facilitate their development of meaningful careers.

To cater for life-long learning and participation in our local and global communities.

To become more inclusive, by enabling greater equal opportunity to access our education.

To deliver responsible and ethical leadership across all education programmes.

To become a beacon for ecologically sustainable businesses and business schools.





Professor Andrew Burke, Dean of Trinity Business School and Chair of Business Studies, said:



“Our mission is to ‘Transform Business for Good’ not only because it is the right thing to do – especially as there really is no Planet B – but also because it is the new frontier of competition. Businesses that are unable to deliver ethical, humane and sustainable goods and services simply won’t survive. This strategy is fundamentally about making a positive difference to business and society.”



Professor Orla Sheils, Vice-Provost/Chief Academic Officer & Professor of Molecular Diagnostics, Trinity College Dublin, said:



“Trinity Business School’s mission to transform business for good resonates with the complexities of life today. We live in a time of unprecedented political upheaval and of major disruption to public health. We are challenged by rapid urbanisation, huge migration and extensive digitalisation. It is a time in which climate-change and biodiversity depletion are advancing at a perilous pace, and we live in a world where systemic inequity persists. Through this plan, Trinity Business School shares its vision of how we aspire to prepare our graduates and faculty to face these challenges with appropriate skills and an ethos of inherent ethics and professionalism.”



Trinity Business School’s Strategy Horizon 2030 can be accessed here.



For more information and to watch the Strategy video, visit: https://www.tcd.ie/business/about/







