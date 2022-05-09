Platform presents an alternative premium annual marketplace for investors and users with the owners of infrastructure and digital super parks

Platform Markets Group Ltd



London/Antibes – 9 May 2022 - Platform Markets Group is pleased to announce Platform, a completely new annual transactional live discreet marketplace for investors in digital infrastructure, digital hubs and sustainable energy hosted at the Palais des Congrès Antibes, 14-16 September 2022.



Created and developed by people with a reputation for trust in delivering premium events with a high quality of service ethic, Platform offers a new and unique annual destination for investors, buyers, sellers and customers across the digital infrastructure fabric.



“As investment in digital and sustainable energy infrastructure is forecast to grow exponentially over the next five years, Platform presents an alternative premium annual marketplace for investors and users with the owners of infrastructure and digital super parks,” commented Gregory Gerot, managing director. “We are very excited to host this high-end transactional meeting. Bienvenue! and welcome to the Côte D’Azur.”



Key participants will include PE, Alt, pension funds, banks, financiers and other institutional investors with the strategic and financial leadership of data centre colocation and cloud players, hyperscale platforms, companies investing in connected digital infrastructure, IX internet exchanges, terrestrial and space edge, fibre, towers, airborne solutions, light airports, blockchain, crypto exchanges, organizations and government agencies owning or promoting digital super parks and regions, energy investors, new energy resource and power platform developers, cable landing stations, site selection specialists, real estate advisors, law firms and professional intermediaries.



“As the market evolves, the ownership of digital infrastructure is changing, and this event provides a unique marketplace for players to transact,” said Philip Low, chairman of Platform. “It also embraces the hubs, facilitators, large-scale users and sustainable energy resources emerging across markets and the investment opportunities they represent.”



“I’m delighted to be involved in this exciting initiative,” commented Nicola Hayes, non-executive director of Platform. “Platform has been developed by a team with a unique understanding not only of all things infrastructure related, but also with more than 20-years experience in producing some of the best regarded events in the industry.”



Hosted in the secluded French Riviera resort of Antibes/Juan-les-Pins on the edge of the Mediterranean yet located only 23km from the facilities of Nice International Airport.



Registration is now open offering a selection of tickets, and delegates will find a choice of more than 1,000 hotel rooms located within a short walking distance of the event venue in the heart of Antibes, and an extensive range of cafés and restaurants for unobtrusive meetings.