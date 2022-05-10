Global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions), has welcomed a senior hire to its leadership team as part of its continued growth. Roop Kaistha will execute AMS’ ambitious regional strategy and accelerate business growth in the APAC region.



Roop joins as Regional Managing Director of APAC, with responsibility for the overall leadership and management of the firm across the APAC region. She brings two decades of experience working across multiple markets, spending the last 15 years in Outsourcing and Talent Acquisition with a global talent solutions firm. She has a proven track record in the strategic management of large scale RPOs and MSPs across Asia Pacific. She has held various roles including Solution Design, Implementation, running the Innovation Centre for Asia Pacific and, most recently, as Regional Head of RPO and Professional Services.



Commenting on her new role, Roop explained:

“I’m excited to be joining the AMS team. I’m incredibly passionate about transforming talent acquisition strategies, including integrating the right technology for firms. Companies across the APAC region are increasingly turning to digital solutions to engage with new talent, but often this technology isn’t fit-for-purpose or regionalised to suit the unique engagement structures across countries. It is crucial during this period of global skills shortages that employers take a tailored approach to recruitment technology that takes connectivity with the right social media accounts and the user experience into account. AMS takes an agile, bold and dynamic approach to its talent solutions that aligns with everything I believe is important for talent strategies, making this a perfect move for me. I’m looking forward to working closely with the team and the firm’s incredible breadth of global clients.”



David Leigh, Chief Executive Officer at AMS, extended a warm welcome to Roop: “Roop brings a wealth of outsourcing and talent acquisition expertise to AMS. Her deep experience and established relationships across Asia Pacific and globally will enable further growth for our business in the region. As an expert in global talent acquisition, our solutions are globally led with a regional approach. Having experts like Roop around the world, we’re able to provide our clients with global resources, expertise and insights, all of which are critical in the current talent market.”





