Global provider of talent outsourcing and advisory services, AMS (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions), has retained its position as a Leader on Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global and EMEA, and was also named a global Star Performer.



The annual PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service providers based on their overall capability and impact across different global services markets, classifying them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. This latest news marks the twelfth time AMS has appeared in the top of the Everest rankings, showcasing the firm’s continued leadership position in the talent outsourcing arena.



Aniruddha Kulkarni, Practice Director at Everest Group explained:



“AMS continues to support clients' talent challenges through short term, flexible engagements as well as long term, end to end RPO construct. Its global delivery footprint, strong pedigree of serving clients across industries, and focused investments in building consulting and advisory offerings have helped it position itself as a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global, and as a Leader in Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – EMEA.”



David Leigh, Chief Executive Officer at AMS commented:



“The Everest Group PEAK Matrix showcases the best in the RPO field, so to have been named a leader demonstrates the level of talent acquisition innovation that our global teams deliver. It’s been an exciting last 12 months for AMS with growth throughout the world in terms of our outsourcing, advisory and technology offerings. Talent acquisition and management continues to go through a period of significant change and AMS will strive to continue to be at the forefront of this evolution.”



Ends



About AMS



We are AMS. AMS is a global total workforce solutions firm founded in 1996. We enable organisations to thrive in an age of constant change by building, reshaping, and optimising workforces. We do this through talent acquisition and contingent workforce management, internal mobility and skills development, and talent and technology advisory services. Our solutions are delivered by our 8000+ experts who live our passionate, bold, and authentic values. The ultimate aim is to help clients around the world, including 100+ blue-chip companies, create workforces that are fluid, resilient, diverse, and differentiated. We call this true workforce dexterity—and we’re here to help you achieve it.



Press contact:

Sadie McGrath

sadie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790 700